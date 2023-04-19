Epic Games announced the acquisition of the development studio aquirisbecome Epic Games Brazil. This is the software house to which we owe the series of arcade racing games Horizon Chase.

The acquisition follows an investment Epic Games made in Aquiris in 2022. Epic Games aims to expand Epic Games Brasil, the first wing of the company in South America, of which Aquiris will be the founding nucleus, by attracting local talent.

Based in Porto Alegre, Aquiris was founded in 2007 and in addition to Horizon Chase, has also launched Wonderbox and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem. Now it will be used to make content for Fortnite.

AQUIRIS CEO Mauricio Longoni was named director of the new studio and said of the deal: “The acquisition by Epic Games was born out of our success in creating such memorable games as Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which will continue to be supported. We are happy to leverage our experience with the Unreal Engine to contribute to the future of Fortnite.”