As part of the opening day of the antitrust court battle Epic Games with Google, it has become known that the digital store of the creators of Fortnite It has not been profitable five years after its launch in December 2018.

According to Steve Allison, general director of the Epic Games Store, this digital store has not yielded enough results to be considered profitable for the company. However, Allison commented that the objective of the platform is to growsomething it has effectively achieved in recent years.

In 2018, the Epic Games Store hit the market as a direct competitor to Steam, Valve’s digital store. Immediately, the Epic Games platform attracted the attention of players, this by offering a series of free games week after week. Likewise, everything possible has been done to obtain exclusivity deals with some companies.

Unlike Valve, which takes 30% of the sales of a game on Steam, the Epic Games Store only keeps 12%. Similarly, the Epic First Run program allows developers of any size to claim 100% of the revenue if they agree to make their game exclusive on the Epic Games Store for six months.

However, none of this seems to be working. Not only do Alliston’s recent statements make it clear that there is still a long way to go for Epic Games to recover everything it has invested in this platform, but last month, Epic announced plans to lay off 830 employees, or 16% of its total workforce. Along with this, the price of V-Bucks in Fortnite has increased.

Although Epic Games offers a series of benefits in its store, it seems that they cannot compete with everything that Steam represents, not only within the digital market, but as a pillar of this industry and the PC. This is not a battle Epic can win.

Via: The Verge