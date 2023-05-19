













Epic Games Store launches rewards program and that’s how it works | EarthGamer

This innovative gift program is always on and there is no cost to join. In fact, you don’t even need to register to take advantage of it. Those who already have an account in this store are part of this new initiative from Epic.

This rewards program applies from the moment a purchase is made in the Epic Games Store. So it is only necessary to purchase any video game and application, but it also includes accessories and virtual currencies.

This applies to the same paVos, which is the monetary unit of Fortnite. According to Epic Games, users will automatically recover 5% of the rewards that will be part of their balance.

Fountain: Epic Games.

But for that it will take two weeks (14 days) after completing the associated purchase. Once a user receives their reward in the Epic Games Store, they can apply it when paying.

This way you will get discounts on your next purchases, or save them for later. Something that is possible to do is to combine the rewards in this store with discounts and coupons already available. However, there is something to keep in mind when using them.

What happens is that the rewards in the Epic Games Store expire, even though they are valid for more than two years. Its duration is 25 months from the date credited to your balance.

So players have time to think about how to use them to purchase their games.

Another way to acquire rewards is through subscriptions. For this you have to accept the most recent version of the license agreement of the store.

Fountain: Epic Games.

If you want to activate this option, you need to go to Account Settings > Subscriptions. It should be noted that in order to use rewards authorization is required to make purchases.

In the latter case, parental control applies to younger players. Epic Games has additional documentation that helps answer all doubts and questions about what this new reward system offers.

