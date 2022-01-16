The American Kattar was declared the winner of the feather fight, but he too had to be taken to a hospital after the enormous wear and tear. Chikadze was in worse shape due to a number of serious blows and elbow strikes, but both posed together before their visit to a doctor in a photo, which the Georgian mixed martial artist posted on Twitter.

The featherweights exploded in the second round. First Kattar put pressure on Chikadze with some hard punches, but Chikadze didn’t give in. Bleeding and wrecked, Chikadze fought back, but ‘Ninja’ Kattar had the last word with some hard elbows to Chikadze’s face. His barrage of attacks laid the foundation for an impressive, unanimous victory.

Chikadze is no stranger to Dutch martial arts. He lived in the Netherlands for seven years and trained at Mikes Gym, among others.

