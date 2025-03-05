If you practice Running or triathlon, surely you already know the Garmin’s reputation in the world of sports watches. This brand has established itself as the reference option for athletes of all levels, from fans in popular races even professionals in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Although Garmin offers accessible models that are around 100 euros, its most coveted range belongs to the series FENIX AND EPIX, High Performance Watches Designed for those who seek precision and resistance. The good news is that now you can get one of its most advanced models with a 230 euros discount on Amazon, being at 616.90 euros.

While it is still an important investment, this clock justifies its price with characteristics that make it one of the best options for high -level athletesespecially those who spend long hours outdoors practicing cycling, trail running or hiking.

Extreme resistance and unique autonomy



Garmin Epix 2 is an advanced smart watch designed for those who have an active lifestyle. Angela Montañez | Garmin





He Garmin Epix 2 has been designed for support extreme conditionswith a robust design resistant to blows, splashes and scratches. In addition, it has several military certifications, which guarantees its durability in the most demanding environments.

One of its strengths is battery autonomy, offering up to 58 hours of continuous GPS positioningideal for long routes in the mountain or prolonged training.

If used in smartwatch mode, without the intensive use of GPS, the battery It can last up to 31 daysan impressive figure that few watches in the market can match.





Advanced metrics to optimize your training



This Garmin watch not only offers resistance and autonomy, but also collects and analyzes a large amount of data To improve your sports performance. In sports such as swimming, it measures the amount of strokes and efficiency through the Swolf index, helping to optimize the technique.

However, it is in the Running where it really stands out, providing metrics such as career power, cadence, rhythm and time projection in career. In addition, with the help of Garmin Coach, the clock adapts personalized training according to your level and objectives, providing a unique experience for runners of any level.

It also incorporates the VO2 Max measurementa key indicator of cardiovascular capacity and the impact of training in your physical state. This allows you to evaluate if you are really improving and adjusting your planning to achieve your best brands.

For all this, this Garmin model is an essential tool to optimize sports performance and physical state. With the 230 euros discount on AmazonIt is an investment that is worth it.

