Free fire It is one of the most popular mobile games, and due to its constant updates and events it continues to generate community.

Being a competitive game, it was to be expected that there would be tournaments, but one of them is giving something to talk about because it will have an anime theme and a guest from Mexican television.

As strange as it may seem The Bermúdez Dog will narrate the next tournament of Free fire, which will have as its theme One Punch Man.

Through a statement, the streaming platform BOOYAH! announced the arrival of ‘One Punch Man Super Fight Tournament’, where the participants will face each other in 1 vs. 1 to determine the winner.

Although the event itself sounds interesting, those in charge of the distribution of Free fire decided to give it an extra seasoning by including as a guest Enrique ‘The Dog’ Bermúdez, a renowned Mexican sportscaster.

At the moment not many details were shared about this event, and they only mentioned that there will be great prizes for the fans.

The Free Fire tournament will not be BOOYAH’s only major event!

If seeing the Bermúdez Dog narrate a tournament Free fire you are not so excited, maybe what you will see next will, since BOOYAH! will give consoles Nintendo switch.

This will happen from January 15 to 16 through the official broadcasts of the channel, which include games such as Among us.

In total there will be three winners, so you will have to keep an eye on the broadcasts.

The one that attracts the most attention will have the participation of Lonrot, Dama G and Curious George, whom you can see from 7 pm Mexico City time.

If you are a fan of Free fire, do not miss all the great events that they have prepared for you.

