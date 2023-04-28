













Epic Bootcamp 2023 opens its applications to Latin American artists | EarthGamer

The duration of this audiovisual experience is four weeks and it is online, so that artists from all over Latin America can participate from the comfort of their homes with an Internet connection.

Epic Bootcamp 2023: Animation is run by Unreal Authorized Training Partner UTHub. Likewise, it has the support of Unreal Engine, Dwisest Media from Colombia, RT Dojo from Chile and U Echo Training Center from Mexico.

We recommend: Aquiris becomes Epic Games Brazil and projects are coming for the region.

The idea is that those who barely know about real-time animation can learn about it and become animators.

All this thanks to an intensive course that allows them to bring out their skills and polish them properly.

Fountain: Epic Games.

One thing to note is that Epic Bootcamp 2023: Animation is aimed at 3D professionals but you don’t have to have experience with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

But it does not hurt to have basic knowledge. From the Epic Dev Community there will be free classes for those who want to deepen what they know.

This graphics engine is the basis of everything created by Epic and is a key element in the development of many current video games.

But it can also be used in other areas; Its applications are many and it stands out for being very flexible and adapting to different circumstances. Epic Bootcamp 2023: Animation includes the following:

– A combination of practical and real-time classes.

– A unique learning program with which we quickly introduce you to the animation workflow of – Unreal Engine.

– A schedule comfortably at a distance.

– A final project that can be part of your work portfolio.

– Language in Spanish.

When will this course start? Well, starting on May 22 and ending on June 16, 2023. Classes start at 8:00 am CST, which would be 7:00 am according to Central Mexico time.

Fountain: Epic Games.

As for the participants, U Echo Training Center is the only authorized training center in Mexico and offers instruction and practice in modeling, programming and creating visual effects in Unreal Engine.

RT Dojo, for its part, has more than 50 years of experience; helps students master tools for the Metaverse.

And Dwisest Media, specializing in the AEC industry, lets them harness the power of photorealistic software.

In addition to Epic Bootcamp 2023: Animation we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.