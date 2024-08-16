Robert Louis Stevenson knew that the treasure of the island was the adventure itself. He felt something like that about travel. “I travel not to go somewhere, but to go. I travel for the pleasure of the journey. The great adventure is to move about, to feel the needs and obstacles of our life more clearly, to step down from this feather bed of civilization and find the granite globe underfoot and strewn with sharp flints.” That sentence opens the book Full speed ahead, the book in which Irishwoman Dervla Murphy (1931-2022) recounted the journey she had longed for since she was ten years old, on her birthday, when she was given a bicycle and an atlas and the girl began to dream. Originally published in 1965, it has just been published in Spanish by Capitan Swing, translated by Lucía Barahona.

That afternoon on an Irish hill, Murphy decided that one day he would pedal all the way to India. That was in 1941. Twenty-two years later, in the cold winter of 1963, he climbed onto the saddle of his Armstrong Cadet bicycle—called the Rozinante in allusion to Don Quixote’s steed, and always known as Roz— and started pedaling.

More information

She started in the French city of Dunkirk heading east. She was a single woman ready to cross half the world. Fear was an option. But she was guided by a quote from Epictetus: “It is not death or pain that must be feared, but the fear of pain or death.” The philosophy was fine, but she reinforced it with a .25-caliber automatic pistol loaded in the right pocket of her pants. Just in case.

Dervla Murphy, pictured in 1990.

NUTAN (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Dervla was 31 years old. Before leaving, he calculated the distance from Dunkirk to Peshawar to be 7,153 kilometres. He calculated that it would take four months. He obtained visas for Yugoslavia and Bulgaria and calculated that he would obtain a visa for Persia in Istanbul and that in Tehran he would obtain one for Afghanistan. There came a moment when he stopped calculating. That is where this free and deceitful journey begins along third-class roads, filthy paths, muddy tracks and deep valleys. A journey through cracked mountains with villages with brown roofs and ramshackle farms towards Ljubljana. A crossing of barren mountains of grey and slate rock, towards Kandahar. Between frozen streams. Snowy ports. Black ice underfoot while hands quixotically drag a Rozinante. Blizzards freezing fingers and feet. Sleet soaking clothes. Always the cold. The ghost of pneumonia fought with a lot of rum and little complaint. The sun burning her right arm. The moon illuminating the sand dunes. The unknown and mysterious silence of the desert. The pure joy of being alone, she, Rozinanteheaven and earth. An unexpected Afghan orchard with apricot trees, peach trees, almond trees, apple trees, willows, ash trees, birch trees, woolly foals, jumping lambs, calm and peaceful people.

She wasn’t always able to pedal. She also took trains, rode buses and climbed into trucks with snow chains. Yes: she suffered attacks by wolves. Also an attempted rape. But she prefers to linger in pleasant evening conversations, up to five hours talking and talking like in a Arabian Nightsalong with strangers.

The journey alternates between big names – Zagreb, Belgrade, Constantinople, Tehran, Kabul – and other routine names – Cuprija, Pirot, Dimitrovgrad, Baghjar, Nishapur, Bamiyan. Near the Afghan border she writes: “It is very strange: the idea of ​​a woman travelling alone is so far from the experience and imagination of anyone here that everywhere they assume I am a man.”

Cyclist Cristina Spínola, the first Spanish woman to circumnavigate the world, while passing through El Salvador, in an image she posted on social media.

And so he arrived in India. Half a year had passed. He had cycled some 4,800 kilometres. The feeling was not one of euphoria or triumph. Rather, it was a desire to set off again.

This is the drive for adventure that many other bicycle dreamers have shared with Dervla Murphy and are eager to tell their story. In recent times, Spain has been filled with them.

In 12,822 km. From Spain to China by bicycle, Diego Ballesteros recounts his journey on bicycles through the 14 countries of the Silk Road and his constant psychological battles during the crossing.

Antonio Toral has narrated this year, in Dolomites and Alps, the trip of my life, a short but intense spiritual experience along peaks that sound like a litany of cycling epics: Stelvio, Gavia, Mortirolo, Izoard, Galibier, Alpe d’Huez, Croix de Fer, Madeleine, Iseran, the deadly Mont Ventoux, and so on, up to 37 high mountain passes in 27 days.

In North Cape Expedition. A real journey into the Arctic CircleAnina Anyway and Pablo Calvo recount their bicycle trip from Asturias to the Arctic Circle with their dog Hippie.

Juanjo Alonso was more anarchic when he made Around the world by bike. A leisurely journey around oneselfa curious journey around the planet without looking for a destination. He says that traveling is many things. A state of mind. A feeling of evasion. An essential escape from routine. A relief from emotional pressure. A form of rebellion and fun. A moment of enthusiasm.

With a passion for cycling and photography, Miguel García Orive set out in The never-ending journey. From Barcelona to India by bike: a photo diary of a journey he lived for a year and a half at the slow pace of pedaling, and then wrote about the solitude broken by a dinner with Bulgarian farmers, the fear of knocking on people’s doors, or the freedom of camping in the woods. He writes in the prologue: “During the journey, one carries no more than what fits in one’s backpack, no more than one’s back can bear. One gets used to meeting new people, discovering other places, exploring unknown regions of oneself, and when one returns, one rediscovers one’s old things, one’s old friends, and even one’s old selves.”

The bicycle is epic; also mystical. This is how Xavi Narro understands it, who in Tramp He tells how he couldn’t get out of his head the promise he made to himself as a child: “When I’m 30, I’ll cycle around the world.” And so he did. When he turned 30, he got on the saddle. Over the course of 15 months, he cycled 40,000 kilometres, more concerned about following his own path than about whether it led to the precipice.

Fearless is the motto of Juan Menéndez Granados. He has completed extreme sporting feats. Cycling to the South Pole It tells of his cycling expedition to the southernmost point on the planet and psychological challenges such as spending a month and a half alone in Antarctica or surviving four days without food, based on chocolate, oil and hallucinations.

Cristina Spínola, author of Alone on a bikesays that one day she dreamed big and that’s how she touched the sky: being the first Spanish woman to cycle around the world after three years, 27 countries and 28,000 kilometres.

That same trip around the globe obsessed another adventurer, Salva Rodríguez. He says that he was a normal boy. That everything started in the most unexpected way. One weekend he wanted to go to Malaga from Granada, but he didn’t have any money. So he took his bicycle. It was the wind of freedom that he discovered on that trip. He couldn’t stop. First he discovered that it was possible to go around Spain with hardly any money. Then he launched himself into the adventure of going around the world. He has told about it in a saga of four books –one for each continent– that began with Africa. A fairytale journey. Around the world by bicycle and ends with Europe.

Dervla Murphy, who died in 2022 at the age of 90 in the same Irish village where she was born — Lismore — learned a lesson from her youthful trip to India. “Despite the horrible chaos of the contemporary political scene,” she wrote, “the world is full of goodness.” It was 1963. She carried a .25-caliber automatic pistol in her pocket. But she also carried in her saddlebags the poems of William Blake, who once wrote: “He who chains a joy to himself, Will spoil the life of winged life. But he who kisses joy in its flutter, Lives in the dawn of eternity.” Pedaling a dream is like flying.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe