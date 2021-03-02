Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has been scooped up Epic Games, as part of the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer’s acquisition of the Tonic Games Group.

Announcing the deal on its website, Mediatonic called the move a “huge win for Fall Guys”, claiming that joining Epic “will accelerate our plans to improve the game and bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community.”

According to the developer, it’ll be business as usual for Fall Guys following the acquisition – “each season, we’ll continue to expand … with new content, features, rounds, and costumes”, it writes – and the game will remain available on Steam and the PlayStation Store. Fall Guys’ recently announced Switch and Xbox editions will also still go ahead this summer.

Fall Guys: Season 3 – Mid Season 3.5 Update Trailer.

Further down the line, Mediatonic says it hopes to bring some of features seen in Fortnite and Rocket League (which Epic acquired alongside developer Psyonix in 2019) over to Fall Guys, including account systems, cross-play, and squad vs. squad modes.

There’s not much more to report on the deal just yet (Mediatonic dodges the inevitable question regarding Fall Guys’ potential transition to the free-to-play model with a “Nothing to announce right now!”), But the developer promises to “stay super close “to the Fall Guys community. “[We’ll] continue to chat with you in the same open and honest way, and continue to take on all of your suggestions and feedback “, it writes.

“We’ll continue to be the same team, working on the same game,” it concludes, “but we’ll now have the full power of Epic Games to help us take the game to new (dizzying) heights.”