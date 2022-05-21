In the ephemeris of this May 21 Several important events that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1927, 95 years ago, the American aviator Charles Lindbergh arrived in Paris from New York, with the “Spirit of St Louis”, after traveling 5,860 kilometers in 33 hours and 27 minutes, on the first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic.

1813.- The Argentine General Assembly abolishes all titles of nobility in the territory of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

.- Napoleon defeats the Prussians and Russians at the Battle of Bautzen (Saxony).

1822.- The Congress of Mexico proclaims Agustín de Iturbide, who had staged a coup, emperor of the country.

1851.- Abolished slavery in Colombia.

1904.- Foundation of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

1919.- The US House of Representatives authorizes women’s suffrage.

1920.- The president of Mexico, Venustiano Carranza, is assassinated.

1935.- The Spanish aviator Juan Ignacio Pombo begins the crossing of the South Atlantic from Gambia (Africa) to Natal (Brazil), which lasted 16 hours and 47 minutes.

1950.- An earthquake destroys most of the Peruvian city of Cuzco and causes the death of a hundred people.

1968.- Ten million French on strike. Clashes between students and police are daily.

1969.- The American spacecraft “Apollo X” approaches 15 kilometers from the Moon. Two of its three crew members exited the lunar module.

1975.- The process against the Baader-Meinhof gang, self-styled “Red Army Faction”, begins in Stuttgart.

1980.- The company Namco launches the video game Pac-Man (the Coconut Eater), the most famous in history.

1984.- Escolástico Ovando, the oldest political prisoner in America, is released in Paraguay after 21 years in prison.

1991.- Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister of India, dies in an attack along with 18 other people, when he was going to give a rally in the city of Sriperumbudur, 40 kilometers southwest of Madras.

1998.- General Suharto, president of Indonesia, resigns in the midst of a serious crisis and after 32 years in power.

2000.- The first twins fertilized without sperm are born in Spain through “in vitro” maturation of the parent’s sperm precursor cells.

2003.- More than a thousand people die and another 7,000 are injured in Algeria due to an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale.

.- The annual Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) approves by consensus the first international Convention against smoking.

2004.- FIFA signs the World Anti-Doping Code during its LIV Congress held in Paris.

2010.- The National Court sentenced the three ETA members who caused the death of two Ecuadorian citizens in the attack against Terminal 4 of the Madrid Barajas Airport, on December 30, 2006, to 1,040 years.

2014.- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is sentenced to three years in prison for misappropriation of public funds.

.- The Argentine “Quino”, creator of “Mafalda”, Prince of Asturias of Communication and Humanities.

2018.- The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights denounces the serious violation of human rights and the death of 76 people in the protests in Nicaragua.

2020.- US President Donald Trump announces withdrawal from the OSCE Open Skies Arms Control Treaty.

2021.- The truce between Israel and Hamas enters into force after eleven days of hostilities, the worst escalation of violence in 7 years, with 243 Palestinians killed in Gaza and another 12 people in Israel.

.- The Belarusian opponent Vitold Ashurok, 50, dies in strange circumstances in the prison where he was serving a 5-year sentence for participating in anti-government protests.

Who was born on a day like today?

1471.- Alberto Dürer, German painter and engraver.

1895.- Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexican politician and soldier.

1916.- Harold Robbins, American novelist.

1921.- Andrei Sakharov, Russian scientist and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1975.

1937.- Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, Cuban politician.

1959.- Loreta Lynch, American jurist.

1974.- Eduardo Verástegui, Mexican actor and singer.

Who died on a day like today?

1858.- José Mariano de la Riva Agüero, Peruvian politician.

1946.- Eduardo Trongé, Argentine playwright.

1994.- Francisco Otero Besteiro, Spanish sculptor.

2016.- Nick Menza, American musician.

2020.- Oliver Eaton Williamson, American economist.