World.- In the ephemeris of this May 16 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1917, 105 years ago, Juan Rulfo was born, a Mexican writer and narrator, considered one of the great Ibero-American authors of the 20th century, he was part of the generation of 52 in Mexico and was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters in 1983.

EPHEMERIS

1509.- Set sail from the port of Cartagena the squadron that, under the command of Cardinal Cisneros, was to conquer Oran (present-day Algeria).

1703.- Tsar Peter I lays the first stone of the city of Saint Petersburg, on the banks of the Neva River.

1850.- Launched in Toulon (France), the first steam warship, called “Napoleon”.

1874.- The first opera by a Cuban author, “La hija de Jefté”, by Lauro Fuentes, with a libretto by Arnao, premieres in Havana.

1920.- Pope Benedict XV canonizes Joan of Arc, French heroine.

.- The bullfighter Joselito “El Gallo” receives a fatal goring in the bullring of Talavera de la Reina (Toledo, central Spain).

1929.- In Hollywood (California), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood delivers its Oscars for the first time, endowed with a gold-plated statuette, later called “Oscar”.

1943.- World War II: after four weeks of fighting, the Nazi forces overcome the resistance of the Warsaw ghetto.

1966.- The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party issues a circular describing Mao’s ideas on the Cultural Revolution.

1974.- Helmut Schmidt is sworn in as Chancellor of the FRG.

1975.- The Japanese Junko Tabei completes the summit of Everest, becoming the first woman to do so.

1986.- NATO approves the production of chemical weapons by the US.

.- In Argentina, the military commanders with responsibilities during the Malvinas war are condemned: Arturo Lami, Leopoldo Galtieri, and Jorge Anaya.

1989.- China and the USSR reconcile after 30 years of antagonism.

1990.- The Hungarian Prime Minister-elect, Joszef Antall, presents the first democratic government in four decades in Budapest.

1922.- In Argentina, the first issue of the Buenos Aires magazine “Para ti” is published, which achieved great popularity in the country.

1930.- General Leónidas Trujillo wins the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic.

1993.- Suleiman Demirel is elected ninth president of Turkey.

1997.- The president of Zaire, Mobuto Sese Seko, leaves power after more than 30 years of dictatorship.

2000.- Terra, a subsidiary of Telefónica for Internet, buys the US portal Lycos for 12,500 million dollars.

2002.- In the US, the movie Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones is released.

2003.- A series of Islamist attacks in Casablanca (Morocco) causes 45 deaths.

2005.- Some 15,000 peasants take Brasilia to remind President Lula of his election promise to grant land titles to 14,000 families.

2007.- Jacques Chirac transfers the presidency of France to Nicolas Sarkozy, after 12 years in power.

2009.- Four women are elected deputies in Kuwait for the first time in history.

2011.- In Guatemala, the bloodthirsty Mexican group of hit men and drug traffickers Los Zetas murdered 31 people in Guatemala in three days.

.- The shuttle Endeavor takes off for the International Space Station (ISS), on its last mission into space.

2013.- Wikipedia in Spanish reaches the first million articles published.

2017.- President Maduro decrees a new state of exception that restricts guarantees in Venezuela to “preserve internal order” in the country.

2019.– The historical leader of the terrorist organization ETA, Josu Ternera, has been arrested in France.

2020.– Félicien Kabuga, one of the most wanted fugitives from the 1994 Rwandan genocide, is arrested in Paris.

Who was born on a day like today?

1898.- Tamara de Lempicka, Polish painter.

1905.- Henry Fonda, American actor.

1906.- Arturo Uslar Pietri, Venezuelan writer.

1923.- Merton Miller, American, P. Nobel Prize in Economics 1990.

1951.- Christian Lacroix, French fashion designer.

1953.- Pierre Brosnan, Irish actor.

1955.- Debra Winger, American actress.

1966.- Janet Jackson, American singer.

1970.- Gabriela Sabatini, Argentine tennis player.

1974.- Laura Pausini, Italian singer.

1986.- Megan Fox, American actress.

We recommend you read:

Who died on a day like today?

1567.- Juan Bautista de Toledo, Spanish architect who projected and directed the works of the Monastery of El Escorial until his death.

1990.- Sammy Davis Jr., American singer and actor.

nineteen ninety five.- Lola Flores “La Faraona”, Spanish singer and actress.

2007.– Mary Douglas, British anthropologist.

2020.- Julio Anguita, Spanish politician, leader of the United Left.