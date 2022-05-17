World.- In the ephemeris of this May 16 several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1990, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses.

EPHEMERIS

1814.- Norway becomes independent from Denmark.

1861.- In England, the Caja Postal de Ahorros is founded, the first entity of its kind in the world.

1863.- The city of Puebla (Mexico) surrenders to the French troops of Maximilian I, after two months of heroic resistance in which it suffered eight assaults.

1865.- An agreement is signed in Paris establishing the International Telegraphy Union.

1928.- Inauguration of the telephone service between Spain and Portugal.

1936.- Coup d’état in Bolivia led by David Toro, who overthrew its president, Luis Tejada Sorzano.

1943.- World War II: the RAF, the British air force, bombs the industrial heart of Germany by destroying three dams in the Ruhr valley.

1946.- Romanian dictator Marshal Ion Antonescu is sentenced to death for attacking the USSR as an ally of Hitler.

1959.- The Government of Fidel Castro enacts the Agrarian Reform Law.

1973.- The Senate Watergate Committee begins its nationally televised hearings.

1980.- First attack by the Peruvian terrorist group Sendero Luminoso: a commando attacks a place in the town of Chuschi (Ayacucho region) that housed ballot boxes and electoral ballots.

1992.- Pope John Paul II beatifies Josemaría Escrivá, founder of Opus Dei.

1994.- The first democratic elections are held in Malawi.

1997.- Laurent Kabila proclaims himself head of state and renamed Zaire the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2000.- Scientists Luc Montagnier and Robert Gallo are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research for their discovery of the AIDS virus.

2004.- At least 104 inmates die in the prison of San Pedro Sula, in Honduras, due to a fire.

2005.- The anti-Castro Luis Posada Carriles is arrested in Miami (USA), accused by Venezuela and Cuba of being an international terrorist.

2007.- Paul Wolfowitz announces his resignation – effective June 30 – as president of the World Bank due to a scandal of favoritism towards his girlfriend and employee of the agency.

– The Spaniard Javier Solana receives in Aachen (Germany) the Charlemagne Prize for Europeanism.

2011.- Queen Elizabeth II of England visits Ireland in the first visit by a British monarch since the country’s independence.

2019.- Taiwan becomes the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage.

– US President Donald Trump confirms the end of tariffs on steel and aluminum from Mexico and Canada.

2020.- Benjamin Netanyahu assumes, accused of corruption, his fifth term as prime minister of Israel.

Who was born on a day like today?

1806.- Pascual Madoz, author of the “Geographical, Statistical and Historical Dictionary of Spain”.

1886.- Alfonso de Borbón y Habsburgo-Lorraine, Alfonso XIII, King of Spain.

1936.– Dennis Hopper, American filmmaker.

1961.- Enya, Irish singer.

1971.- Máxima Zorreguieta, queen consort of the Netherlands (wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands), of Argentine origin.

Who died on a day like today?

1510.- Alessandro Botticelli, Italian painter.

1727.- Catherine I of Russia, wife of Peter I the Great.

1838.- Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, French politician and diplomat.

1987.- Karl Gunnar Myrdal, Swedish economist.

2004.- Tony Randall, American actor.

2009.- Mario Benedetti, Uruguayan writer.

2012.- Donna Summer, American singer.

2013.- Jorge Rafael Videla, former Argentine dictator.