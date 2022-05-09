World.- In the ephemeris of this May 9 several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1950 the French Robert Schuman and Jean Monnet made public their proposal for European integration (creation of the European Union), known as the “Schuman Declaration”.

EPHEMERIS

1502.- Christopher Columbus leaves Cádiz on his fourth voyage to America.

1846.- US General Zachary Taylor, later US President, defeats Mexican troops near Matamoros, at the mouth of the Río Grande del Norte.

1919.- The Netherlands recognizes women’s right to vote.

1927.- The city of Canberra is elected seat of the Government of Australia.

1929.- The Ibero-American Exhibition of Seville is inaugurated, with the assistance of the King and Queen of Spain, Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia.

1945.- Within the framework of World War II, the Soviet Union celebrates Victory Day.

1946.- The king of Italy, Victor Emmanuel III, abdicates in his son, who proclaims himself Umberto II.

1949.- At the age of 26, Rainier became the prince of the Monegasques when his grandfather Louis II died.

1950.- The French Robert Schuman and Jean Monnet make public their proposal for European integration, known as the “Schuman Declaration”.

1960.- The Federal Drugs Administration (FDA) approves Enovid 10 mg for contraceptive use.

1970.- The Mexican boxer Vicente Saldívar wins the featherweight world championship.

1978.- Found in Rome, inside a car, the body of Aldo Moro, murdered by the Red Brigades after 55 days of kidnapping.

1985.- The European Heads of State and Government decide in Milan to commemorate May 9 as “Europe Day”, in memory of the “Schuman Declaration” (1950).

1987.- 183 people die when a plane from the Polish company LOT crashes after taking off from Warsaw airport.

1989.- Troops loyal to the constitutional government of Guatemala, presided over by Vinicio Cerezo, dismantle a coup attempt by a group of officers expelled from the FAS.

1990.- Operation Sundevil: the United States Secret Service carries out the first national anti-Hacker raid.

1993.- The ruling Colorado Party wins the first presidential and legislative elections held in Paraguay in 39 years.

1994.- Nelson Mandela is inaugurated as the first black president of South Africa.

2001.- The French writer and humanist George Steiner is awarded the 2001 Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

2003.- A series of chain terrorist attacks against the Colombian power grid leaves four dead and part of the country without electricity.

2004.- The president of Chechnya, Ajmad Kadírov, dies in an attack in Grozny, during the celebrations of the 59th anniversary of Russia’s victory in World War II.

2007.- The Prime Minister and 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner, José Ramos Horta, wins the presidential elections in East Timor.

2011.- The Guatemalan Justice acquits former President Alfonso Portillo (2000-2004) and two of his former ministers of corruption.

2015.- Russia celebrates the largest military parade in its history, for the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

2017.- The president of the USA, Donald Trump, dismisses the director of the FBI, James Comey.

2018.- Mahathir Mohamed wins the Malaysian presidential election and becomes the world’s oldest leader at 92 years old.

2019.- Pope Francis signs a rule that requires reporting any alleged sexual or power abuse by a cleric.

2020.- Brazil, with 10,627 deaths from coronavirus, exceeds ten thousand deaths and is the most affected country in Latin America.

Who was born on a May 9?

1883.- José Ortega y Gasset, Spanish writer and philosopher.

1887.- Francisco Alonso, Spanish composer.

1936.- Glenda Jackson, British actress.

.- Albert Finney, British filmmaker.

1937.- Rafael Moneo, Spanish architect and professor.

.- Paul Wilkinson, British professor, expert in international terrorism.

1946.- Candice Bergen, American actress and journalist.

1947.- Víctor Ullate, Spanish dancer.

1978.- Baby, Spanish singer.

Who died on a May 9?

1805.- Johann Christoph Fredrich von Schiller, German poet.

1850.- Joseph Louis Gay-Lussac, French physicist and chemist.

1997.- Marco Ferreri, Italian filmmaker.

2001.- Manuel Moreno Fraginals, Cuban historian.

2003.- Pedro Zarco, Spanish cardiologist, introducer of catheterization.

2004.- Ajmad Kadírov, president of Chechnya, victim of an attack.

2013.- Alfredo Landa, Spanish actor.

2020.- Little Richard, American singer and songwriter, considered the father of Rock and Roll.