World.- In the ephemeris of this May 6 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1974, German Chancellor Willy Brandt resigned, after learning that his secretary, Günter Guillaume, acted as a spy for the GDR.
On the same date, but in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Henry of the United Kingdom, gives birth to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
EPHEMERIS
1840.- The world’s first postage stamp is put up for sale in England.
1910.- Jorge V accedes to the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of his father, the monarch Eduardo VII.
1941.- Joseph Stalin becomes Prime Minister of the Soviet Union.
1960.- Trotsky’s assassin, Ramón Mercader, ends his sentence in Mexico and flees to Moscow.
1962.- Guillermo León Valencia is elected president of Colombia.
1984.- León Febres Cordero wins the presidential elections in Ecuador.
1994.- Queen Elizabeth II of England and the French president, Francois Mitterrand, inaugurate the tunnel that joins both countries under the English Channel.
1997.- Created in The Hague the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
2001.- Dennis Tito, the first space tourist in history, returns to Earth from the International Space Station.
2002.- Dutch far-right leader Pim Fortuyn is shot dead in Hilversum.
.- The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and Israel reach an agreement that ends the 35-day siege of the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem by the Israeli Army.
2004.- Uruguay becomes the first full member of Mercosur to conclude a free trade agreement with Mexico.
2007.- The conservative Nicolas Sarkozy wins the French presidential elections over the socialist Ségolene Royal.
2008.- The Irish Prime Minister, Bertie Ahern, resigns after almost eleven years at the head of the Government of Dublin, for his alleged involvement in a case of urban corruption.
2010.- The United States imposes sanctions against the financial operators of the FARC.
2012.- The socialist François Hollande wins the French presidential elections to the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy.
2013.- Released three young women, kidnapped for a decade in Cleveland (Ohio, USA), and the daughter of one of them, 6 years old, born during captivity.
2015.- The American director, screenwriter and producer Francis Ford Coppola, Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.
Who was born on a May 6?
1758.- Maximilien Robespierre, the first figure of the time of terror of the French Revolution.
1781.- KC Friedric Krause, German philosopher.
1856.- Sigmund Freud, Austrian doctor, creator of psychoanalysis.
1895.- Rudolph Valentino, American actor of Italian origin.
1915.- Orson Welles, American actor and film director.
1953.- Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister.
1961.- George Clooney, American actor.
Who died on a May 6?
1859.- Alejandro Humboldt, German naturalist.
1910.- Edward VII, King of England.
1949.- Maurice Maeterlinck, Belgian writer.
1992.- Marlene Dietrich, German singer and actress.
2007.– Eneas Carneiro, Brazilian politician.
2013.- Giulio Andreotti, former Italian Prime Minister. EFE
