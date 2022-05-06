World.- In the ephemeris of this May 6 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1974, German Chancellor Willy Brandt resigned, after learning that his secretary, Günter Guillaume, acted as a spy for the GDR.

On the same date, but in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Henry of the United Kingdom, gives birth to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

EPHEMERIS

1840.- The world’s first postage stamp is put up for sale in England.

1910.- Jorge V accedes to the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of his father, the monarch Eduardo VII.

1941.- Joseph Stalin becomes Prime Minister of the Soviet Union.

1960.- Trotsky’s assassin, Ramón Mercader, ends his sentence in Mexico and flees to Moscow.

1962.- Guillermo León Valencia is elected president of Colombia.

1984.- León Febres Cordero wins the presidential elections in Ecuador.

1994.- Queen Elizabeth II of England and the French president, Francois Mitterrand, inaugurate the tunnel that joins both countries under the English Channel.

1997.- Created in The Hague the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

2001.- Dennis Tito, the first space tourist in history, returns to Earth from the International Space Station.

2002.- Dutch far-right leader Pim Fortuyn is shot dead in Hilversum.

.- The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and Israel reach an agreement that ends the 35-day siege of the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem by the Israeli Army.

2004.- Uruguay becomes the first full member of Mercosur to conclude a free trade agreement with Mexico.

2007.- The conservative Nicolas Sarkozy wins the French presidential elections over the socialist Ségolene Royal.

2008.- The Irish Prime Minister, Bertie Ahern, resigns after almost eleven years at the head of the Government of Dublin, for his alleged involvement in a case of urban corruption.

2010.- The United States imposes sanctions against the financial operators of the FARC.

2012.- The socialist François Hollande wins the French presidential elections to the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy.

2013.- Released three young women, kidnapped for a decade in Cleveland (Ohio, USA), and the daughter of one of them, 6 years old, born during captivity.

2015.- The American director, screenwriter and producer Francis Ford Coppola, Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

Who was born on a May 6?

1758.- Maximilien Robespierre, the first figure of the time of terror of the French Revolution.

1781.- KC Friedric Krause, German philosopher.

1856.- Sigmund Freud, Austrian doctor, creator of psychoanalysis.

1895.- Rudolph Valentino, American actor of Italian origin.

1915.- Orson Welles, American actor and film director.

1953.- Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister.

1961.- George Clooney, American actor.

Who died on a May 6?

1859.- Alejandro Humboldt, German naturalist.

1910.- Edward VII, King of England.

1949.- Maurice Maeterlinck, Belgian writer.

1992.- Marlene Dietrich, German singer and actress.

2007.– Eneas Carneiro, Brazilian politician.

2013.- Giulio Andreotti, former Italian Prime Minister. EFE