On the same date, but in 1862, the national troops of Mexico repel the French forces of Napoleon III, a victory that will become a symbol of resistance to foreign domination and will be celebrated as a national holiday every May 5. This party is known as the Battle of Puebla.

1313.- Pope Celestine V is canonized.

1808.– Abdications of Bayonne: Carlos IV formally renounces his rights to the Spanish throne in favor of Napoleon. Two days later Fernando VII did it.

1859.- Brazil and Venezuela sign a treaty of limits and fluvial navigation.

1862.- Battle of Puebla (Mexico): the national troops repel the French forces of Napoleon III, a victory that will become a symbol of resistance to foreign domination and will be celebrated as a national holiday every May 5.

1877.- Porfirio Díaz is proclaimed president of Mexico, beginning a dictatorship that lasted 35 years.

1887.- The Peruvian Academy of Language is founded.

1936.- Italian troops enter Addis Ababa and Mussolini declares Ethiopia Italian.

1944.- Gandhi is released for health reasons, after 21 months of arrest.

1948.- Mexico joins the Organization of American States.

1949.- The Treaty of London, origin of the Council of Europe, is signed by Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Norway and Sweden.

1955.- The Federal Republic of Germany regains full sovereignty after World War II.

1961.- The American Alan Shepard makes the first orbital flight of an astronaut, in the “Freedom-7” capsule.

1981.- IRA member Bobby Sands dies after serving 66 days on hunger strike.

1992.- The Parliament of Crimea proclaims the independence of the peninsula and calls a referendum, in a challenge to Ukraine.

1999.- Mireya Moscoso is proclaimed president-elect of Panama after her electoral victory.

– The Mexican Elsa Ávila steps on the top of Mount Everest, being the first Latin American woman to achieve the feat.

2002.- Jacques Chirac is re-elected president of the French Republic, by destroying the far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen, in the second round of the presidential elections.

2003.- The FARC shoot the governor of Antioquia, Guillermo Gaviria, the former Minister of Defense and eight soldiers, after an operation by the Colombian Army to free them after more than a year of kidnapping.

2004.- The work of the Spanish artist Pablo Ruiz Picasso “Garcon à la pipe” breaks all records by being awarded for 93 million dollars, at auction at Sotheby’s.

2012.- Japan turns off its nuclear reactors after 42 years, in the shadow of Fukushima.

2021.- The state of South Carolina (United States) approves execution by firing squad as an alternative method.

– The Salvadoran Congress approves a law that guarantees criminal immunity for officials and individuals who have managed the pandemic, in order to obscure corruption investigations.

Who was born on a May 5?

1813.- Soren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher.

1818.- Karl Marx, German sociologist and economist.

1826.- Eugenia de Montijo, wife of Napoleon III, Spanish.

1846.- Federico Chueca, Spanish composer.

1914.- Tyrone Power, American actor.

1924.- Leopoldo Torre Nilsson, Argentine filmmaker.

1943.- Rafael Martos “Raphael”, Spanish singer.

1988.- Adele, British singer.

1989.- Chris Brown, American singer.

Who died on a May 2?

1821.- Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France.

1892.- August Wilheim Hofmann, German chemist.

1977.- Ludwig Erhard, German economist and politician.

1992.- Jean Claude Pascal, French singer and actor.

2002.- Hugo Banzer, former president of Bolivia.

2010.- Lucho Barrios, Peruvian bolero singer.