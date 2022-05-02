World.- In the ephemeris of this May 2 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1982, during the Falklands War, the Argentine cruiser “General Belgrano” is sunk by a British submarine, which causes the death of 323 Argentines.

On the same date, but in 2017, Mexico captured drug trafficker Dámaso López, one of the main lieutenants of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán Loera.

What are the ephemeris of May 2?

1808.- Popular insurrection in Madrid against the French Army, origin of the War of Independence.

1866.- The Spanish squadron, commanded by Admiral Méndez Núñez, bombs El Callao, the last action of the Spanish war against Chile and Peru.

1879.- Foundation of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE).

1890.- Signing of the García Herrera treaty that approves the border limits between Ecuador and Peru, and by which Ecuador loses a large part of its rights in the Amazon.

1926.- The civil war that leads to the fall of President Emiliano Chamorro breaks out in Nicaragua.

1933.- Suppression in Germany of free trade unions.

1952.- First commercial flight of a jet, the Havilland Comet, which covered the London-Johannesburg route.

1953.- King Faisal II swears the Constitution before the Parliament of Iraq.

1965.- The US president, Lyndon Johnson, announces the permanence of 14,000 soldiers in Santo Domingo to “prevent” it from becoming a communist state.

1968.- The “French May” student revolt begins.

1977.- The adverse ruling for Argentina is announced, in the conflict with Chile over the Beagle Channel.

1983.- Microsoft launches the word processor Word 1.0.

2005.- Chilean José Miguel Insulza is elected secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS).

2008.- Cyclone “Nargis” caused 134,000 deaths and 2.4 million victims in Burma (Myanmar).

2010.- Faced with the Greek financial crisis, the EU agrees to grant Greece a loan of 110,000 million euros for the period 2010-2012.

2011.- An appeals court in Honduras annuls the proceedings for alleged corruption against the ousted former president Manuel Zelaya.

2012.- “The Scream” by Edward Munch, auction record by selling for 119.9 million dollars in New York.

2016.- The ship “Adonia” arrives in Havana, the first US cruise ship in more than 50 years.

2017.- Mexico captures the narco Dámaso López, one of the main lieutenants of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.

2018.- The latest theory of the late British physicist Stephen Hawking is published, in which he suggests that there may be other universes very similar to ours.

Who was born on a May 2?

1660.- Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian musician.

1729.- Catherine II “the Great”, Tsarina of Russia.

1772.- Friedrich Novalis, German poet.

1892.- Red Baron (Manfred von Richthofen), German military aviator.

1925.- John Neville, British actor.

[1945.- Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan actress, model and activist.

1955.- Donatella Versace, fashion designer, Italian.

1959.- Zoe Valdés, Cuban writer.

1975.- David Beckham, British soccer player.

2015.- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, second of the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Who died on a May 2?

1519.- Leonardo Da Vinci, Italian Renaissance artist and scholar.

1857.- Alfred de Musset, French poet.

1957.- Joseph McCarthy, American politician.

1999.- Oliver Reed, British actor.

2005.- Bob Hunter, co-founder of Greenpeace.

2009.- Augusto Boal, Brazilian playwright.

2015.- Maya Plisetskaya, Spanish-Russian dancer.

– Ruth Rendell, British writer.



