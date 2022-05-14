World.- In the ephemeris of this May 15 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1811, Paraguay became independent from Spain, being the first South American country to achieve its permanent independence.

On the same date, but in 2017, the journalist and writer Javier Valdez was assassinated in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

EPHEMERIS

1820.- The Congress of Vienna ends, called by the absolutist monarchies to suffocate the liberal movements of Europe.

1867.- Maximilian I of Mexico capitulates with his army in Querétaro, after Napoleon III withdrew his support.

1906.- The Spaniard Manuel Magariño Castaños founded “El Diario Español” in Montevideo, currently “Dean of the Spanish press in Ibero-America”, as it appears on its header.

1918.- The first air mail takes place, between Washington and New York.

1935.- Inauguration of the Moscow Metro, with a first line of just 11 kilometers.

1940.- World War II: the Dutch Army capitulates to the German.

1943.- Dissolution of the Comintern or Communist International, which brought together the communist parties of different countries.

1955.- Fidel Castro leaves the Isla de Pinos prison, now Isla de la Juventud, thanks to the amnesty for political prisoners decreed by Congress.

1957.- The United Kingdom conducts its first experiment with an “H” bomb on Easter Island.

1959.- The film “Nazarín”, by Luis Buñuel, is awarded at the Cannes Festival.

1963.- Major American Gordon Cooper circles the Earth 22 times aboard the “Faith VII” spacecraft.

1974.- Tito is elected president for life of Yugoslavia.

1980.- After the death of Tito, the new Yugoslav era begins, with the election of Cvijetin Mijatovich as president of the country.

1981.- François Mitterrand is proclaimed President of the French Republic.

1986.- Eden Pastora, “Comandante 0”, abandons the armed struggle against Sandinismo and asks for refuge in Costa Rica.

1988.- The USSR begins its withdrawal from Afghanistan after eight years of occupation.

1991.- Edith Cresson is appointed head of government in France, becoming the first woman to take office in that country.

1992.- The President of South Africa, Frederik de Klerk, and the Leader of the African National Congress, Nelson Mandela, are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

2001.- The Congress of Peru broadcasts a video that shows how former adviser Vladimiro Montesinos completed the purchase of three MIG-29 planes from Belarus, with the supposed purpose of justifying an eventual invasion of Ecuador.

2003.- The Dominican government assumes control of the media owned by Ramón Báez Figueroa, a businessman arrested for an alleged millionaire fraud at Banco Intercontinental (Baninter).

2006.- The United States removes Libya from its list of terrorist nations and restores full diplomatic relations for the first time in 25 years.

2007.- The Government of Colombia denounces that the National Police illegally spied on government officials and opposition politicians, and dismisses the leadership of the entity.

2012.- François Hollande assumes the French Presidency and appoints Jean-Marc Ayrault as Prime Minister.

2013.- American scientists announce the obtaining of stem cells by cloning.

2014.– President Barack Obama inaugurates the museum of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

2015.- Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is sentenced to death for the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

2016.- In Colombia, the largest shipment of cocaine in history is seized: eight tons.

2017.- Journalist and writer Javier Valdez is murdered in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

2019.- The US president, Donald Trump, prohibits doing business with companies “that can engage in spying”, such as China’s Huawei.

2021.- China makes history by landing a vehicle on Mars, on its first mission to the red planet.

Who was born on a May 14?

1773.- Klemens Metternich, German diplomat and statesman.

1859.- Pierre Curie, French scientist, P. Nobel Prize in Physics 1903.

1905.- Joseph Cotten, American actor.

1909.- James Mason, British actor.

1914.- Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese mountaineer. In 1953 he conquered Everest, for the first time together with Edmund Hillary.

1915.- Paul Samuelson, American economist.

1923.- Richard Avedon, American photographer.

1931.- Plácido Arango, Hispano-Mexican businessman.

1937.- Madeleine Albright, former US Secretary of State.

1953.- Mike Oldfield, British musician.

1987.- Andy Murray, British tennis player.

Who died on a May 14?

1886.- Emily Dickinson, American poetess.

1967.- Edward Hopper, American painter.

1986.- Elio de Angelis, Formula 1 driver, Italian.

1994.- Gilbert Roland, Mexican actor.

1997.- Gastón Baquero, Cuban poet and writer.

2003.- “Rik” Van Steenbergen, Belgian cyclist.

2004.- Narciso Ibáñez Menta, screenwriter and filmmaker.

2008.- Willis E. Lamb, Nobel Prize in Physics, American.

2010.- John Sheperd-Barron, Scotsman, inventor of the ATM.

2012.- Carlos Fuentes, Mexican writer.

2014.- Jean-Luc Dehaene, former Belgian Prime Minister.

2020.- Juan Genovés, Spanish artist.