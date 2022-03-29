In the ephemeris of this March 29, several events that marked the history of humanity stand out, such as the one recorded on this same day, but in 1975 when the last US troops left Vietnam after ten years of war.

This same day, but in 2004, seven former communist countries that belonged to what was known as the “iron curtain” joined NATO: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.

What are the ephemeris of March 29?

1461.- Edward of York’s troops defeat the hosts of Queen Margaret at the Battle of Towton during what is known as the War of the Roses. As a result of his victory he would accede to the throne of England as Edward IV.

1549.- Thomé de Souza founded the city of Bahia, one of the oldest in Brazil.

1848.- Political assassination of the Buenos Aires writer and polemicist Florencio Varela.

1858.- Inauguration of the first section of the first railway that operated in Brazil, called “Don Pedro II Railway”.

1865.- The Paraguayan Government declares war on Argentina in a text that the Argentine Government receives on the following May 3.

1871.- Queen Victoria opens the Royal Albert Hall in London, one of the most emblematic theaters in the world with capacity for more than 5,000 people.

1890.- Signing of the protocol of the Berlin Conference, which establishes Sunday rest in Germany.

[1945.- World War II: last day of the German aerial bombardment with V-1 missiles over London.

1971.- A jury in Los Angeles (California, United States) asks for the death penalty for Charles Manson and three of his followers, for the murders committed in 1971 in Beverly Hills. They were eventually sentenced to life in prison.

1973.- The last US troops leave Vietnam after ten years of war.

1981.- General Roberto Viola replaces General Jorge Videla in the presidency of Argentina.

1983.- The Christian Democrat Helmut Kohl, elected for the first time chancellor of the FRG. Later he would access the chancellorship three other times, two of them at the head of the reunified Germany.

1989.- The short film “Tin Toy” from Pixar studios wins the Oscar for animation and becomes the first computer-generated film to win an award from the Hollywood Academy.

.- Inauguration of what is known as the Louvre Pyramid, designed by the architect Ieoh Ming Pei, which gives access to the museum of the same name in Paris.

1999.- Former Paraguayan President Raúl Cubas travels to Brazil, a country that granted him political asylum, while Argentina grants asylum to former General Lino Oviedo.

2001.- The Summit of Indigenous Peoples of the Americas in Ottawa (Canada) brings together indigenous people from all over the Americas to discuss their problems.

2004.- Former Liberian President Charles Taylor, deported from Nigeria, jailed in Sierra Leone to face justice for crimes against humanity.

2014.- The Cuban Parliament approves a new foreign investment law.

2016.- The reform that will allow its troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War II comes into force in Japan.

2017.- The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, formally presents the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, known as “Brexit”.

Read more: PHOTOS: “Intertwining cultures, from Mexico to the United Arab Emirates”, exhibition without borders

2021.-The Special Justice for Peace (JEP) of Colombia rules that the last eight leaders of the FARC are responsible for war crimes during the armed conflict.

Who was born on a March 29?

1878.- Manuel de la Parra, Mexican poet.

1895.- Ernst Junger, German writer and philosopher.

1902.- William Walton, British composer.

1939.- Terence Hill, Italian actor.

1940.- Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian singer.

1943.- John Major, former British Prime Minister.

.- Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, “Vangelis”, Greek musician and composer.

1957.- Christopher Lambert, French film actor and producer.

1976.- Jennifer Capriati, American tennis player.

Who died on a March 29?

1792.- Gustaf III, king of Sweden.

1939.- Gerardo Machado, former Cuban dictator.

1977.- Waldo de los Ríos, Argentine composer.

1987.- Maria Von Trapp, Austrian writer who inspired the movie about the Trapp family in “Smiles and Tears”.

1989.- Bernard Blier, French actor of Argentine origin.

2001.- John Lewis, American pianist and composer.

2004.- José Tirón Terán, Nicaraguan.

2009.- Maurice Jarre, American composer of French origin.

2011.- Robert Tear, Welsh tenor.

2017.- Juan Bañuelos, Mexican poet.

2019.- Agnes Varda, French filmmaker.

2020.- Krzysztof Eugeniusz Penderecki, Polish composer and conductor.

2021.- Carlos Busqued, Argentine writer.