World.- In the ephemeris of this January 29 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1942, eighty years ago, Ecuador and Peru signed the Treaty of Rio de Janeiro, for the settlement of the boundary dispute in the Amazon border zone of both countries, with Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the United States as guarantors.

On the same date, but in 2021, the European Medicines Agency approves AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine in the EU and activates control of vaccine exports.

What are the ephemeris of January 29?

1712.- The Utrecht Peace Conference begins, called by Queen Anne of England to try to put an end to the War of Succession in Spain. As a result, several treaties were signed that changed the political map of Europe.

1821.- A conspiracy of generals removes Viceroy Pezuela in Peru.

1891.- Liliuokalani is proclaimed queen of Hawaii, the last person to hold that position.

1924.- Revolutionary movement in Santa Clara (Cuba), suffocated a week later. The writer Alfredo Zayas occupied the presidency of the Republic.

1944.- World War II: The Battle of Cisterna begins in central Italy, in which German troops prevailed over United States military forces.

nineteen ninety six.- A fire destroys “La Fenice” in Venice, a theater more than 200 years old.

– French President Jacques Chirac announces the definitive end of French nuclear tests.

2000.- The Biosafety Protocol of the Convention on Biological Diversity, which regulates the international trade of transgenic products, is approved in Montreal.

2002.- US President George W. Bush uses the expression “Axis of Evil” for the first time to refer to the governments of Iraq, North Korea and Iran, whom he accuses of supporting terrorism.

2005.- For the first time in 56 years commercial planes from the People’s Republic of China land in Taiwan.

2016.- The Federal District becomes the thirty-second Mexican state with the name of Mexico City.

Who was born on a January 29?

1860.- Anton P. Chekhov, Russian playwright.

1867.- Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, Spanish novelist.

1881.- Alice Catherine Evans, American microbiologist, discoverer of the bacteria that causes brucellosis disease.

1918.- John Forsythe, American actor.

1931.- Ferenc Mádl, President of Hungary.

[1945.- Tom Selleck, American actor.

1949.- Tommy Ramone, member of the American rock group Ramones.

1954.- Oprah Winfrey, American journalist.

1966.- Romario Souza, Brazilian soccer player.

1981.- Alejandro Martínez de Ubago Rodríguez, “Álex Ubago”, Spanish singer-songwriter.

1985.- Marc Gasol, Spanish basketball player.

Who died on a January 29?

1938.- Armando Palacio Valdés, Spanish writer.

1987.- José Vicente Foix, Spanish poet.

2001.- Max Weiler, Austrian painter.

2003.- Natalia Dudinskaya, star of the Soviet ballet.

2012.- Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, Italian politician.

2013.- Said Musa “Abu Musa”, historical Palestinian combatant.

2016.- Jacques Rivette, French filmmaker. EFE