World.- In the ephemeris of this January 28 several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1855, the Panama railroad is inaugurated. The “Gorgona” locomotive made the first interoceanic journey between the Atlantic and the Pacific.

What are the ephemeris of January 28?

1521.- The Diet of Worms begins, an assembly of the princes of the Holy Roman Empire presided over by Charles V in which Martin Luther was ordered to abjure his ideas to which he refused.

1782.- The viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata is divided into 8 municipalities: La Paz, Potosí, Cochabamba, Charca, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Salta and Paraguay.

1820.- A Russian naval expedition led by Faddéy Bellingshausen and Mijaíl Lázarev reaches the coast of the Antarctic continent.

1821.- Uprising in Maracaibo for the non-recognition of Spain of the independence of Venezuela.

1823.- Bernardo O’Higgins, head of state of Chile, resigns and goes into exile in Peru.

1825.- The Argentine writer and politician Bernardo de Monteagudo was assassinated in Lima.

1871.- Franco-Prussian War: Paris capitulates before the siege of the Prussian troops.

1887.- Construction work begins on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

1909.- Inauguration of General José Miguel Gómez as President of Cuba.

1912.- The President of Ecuador, General Eloy Alfaro, was assassinated in Quito.

1915.- General Álvaro Obregón occupies Mexico City after defeating the Zapatista forces.

1918.- The Red Army is founded in the Soviet Union under the leadership of Leon Trotsky.

1955.- The Puerto Rican Academy of the Spanish Language is founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

1958.- The Danish company Lego patents its plastic construction game.

1979.- The writer Carmen Conde reads her admission speech at the Royal Spanish Academy of Language, becoming the first woman in said institution. She occupied the “K” chair.

1985.- A group of artists recorded the song “We are the world”, which reached number 1 on the sales charts and whose profits went to fight hunger in Ethiopia.

1986.- The explosion of the American space shuttle Challenger after taking off in Cape Canaveral causes the death of its seven crew members.

2013.- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands abdicates in favor of her son William.

2014.- The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Nikolai Azarov, and his entire Government resign.

2019.- The US accuses the Chinese technology giant Huawei of bank fraud and industrial espionage.

Who was born on a January 28?

1853.- José Martí, Cuban pro-independence writer and politician.

1887.- Arthur Rubinstein, American pianist of Polish origin.

1892.- Ernst Lubitsch, American filmmaker born in Germany.

1916.- Virgilio Ferreira, Portuguese philologist and writer.

1925.- Odón Alonso Ordas, Spanish conductor.

1930.- Luis de Pablo, Spanish composer.

1931.- Lucía Bosé, Italian actress.

1936.- Alan Alda, American actor and film director.

.- Ismail Kadare, Albanian writer.

1940.- Miguel Barnet, Cuban writer and ethnologist.

.- Carlos Slim, Mexican tycoon.

1944.- John Tavener, British musical composer.

1945.- Robert Wyatt, British musician.

1946.- Carlos Cano, Spanish singer and musical composer.

1955.- Nicolas Sarkozy, French politician, former president of the French republic.

1981.- Elijah Wood, American actor.

1982.- Martín Cárdenas, Colombian motorcycling pilot.

1994.- Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño), Colombian singer.

1998.- Ariel Winter, American actress.

Who died on a January 28?

1547.- Henry VIII, King of England.

1928.- Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, Spanish writer.

1939.- William Butler Yeats, Irish poet.

1987.- Galo Plaza, former president of Ecuador.

1991.- Rafael Arcos, Spanish actor born in Argentina.

nineteen ninety six.- Joseph A. Brodsky, Russian writer of American nationality, Nobel Prize for Literature.

2002.- Astrid Lindgren, Swedish writer, creator of “Pippi Longstocking”.

2005.- Jacques Villeret, French actor.

2008.- Christódulos, Orthodox Archbishop of Athens.

2016.- Paul Kantner, American musician.

2021.- Cicely Tyson, American actress.