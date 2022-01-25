World.- In the ephemeris of this January 25 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1919, the Paris Peace Conference accepts the proposal of the American president, Woodrow Wilson, to create a General Association of Nations.

What are the ephemeris of January 25?

1533.- Henry VIII, King of England, marries Anne Boleyn.

1538.- Discovery on a hill in Potosí (Bolivia) of the first silver mine.

1554.- Foundation of the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

1569.- The Court of the Inquisition is established in Spanish America, by virtue of a certificate signed by Felipe II.

1822.- Signing of the Quadrilateral Treaty, an alliance between the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fé, Entre Ríos and Corrientes.

1881.- Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell create the Oriental Telephone Company.

1905.- Found in South Africa the Cullinan diamond, the largest known in the world. At 3,106 carats, it was cut into nine gems and 96 small stones. The main ones are part of the British Crown Jewels.

1915.- Alexander Graham Bell makes the first transcontinental phone call, between New York and San Francisco (USA).

1924.- The first Winter Olympic Games begin in Chamonix (France).

1961.- John F. Kennedy holds the first live televised press conference of a United States president.

.- A coup by Colonel Aníbal Portillo overthrows the Junta and establishes a Civic-Military Directory in El Salvador.

1970.- Premiere of the film “MASH”, directed by Robert Altman.

1971.- The head of the Ugandan Armed Forces, Idi Amin, assumes power after a bloody coup.

1986.- At least 30 dead in the explosion of an arms factory in Iquique (Chile).

1991.- Colombian journalist Diana Turbay dies in a failed police operation to free her from drug traffickers who had kidnapped her six months earlier.

1993.- Slobodan Milosevic is sworn in as president of Serbia, after his victory in the elections.

1994.- The United States launches the Clementine lunar probe.

1999.- An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale kills more than 1,100 people and devastates the Colombian city of Armenia.

2001.- The First World Social Forum is inaugurated in Porto Alegre (Brazil) as a space for reflection against economic liberalism.

2004.- The ecumenical patriarch of the Church of Constantinople, Bartolomeo I, consecrates in Havana the first cathedral of the Orthodox Church in Cuba.

.- The Opportunity probe lands on Mars.

2006.- The fundamentalist group Hamas wins the legislative elections in the Palestinian National Authority by an absolute majority.

2009.- The new Bolivian Constitution is approved in a referendum.

2010.- Executed in Iraq “Ali the chemist”, cousin of Saddam Hussein.

2011.- The Revolution of January 25 begins when thousands of people demonstrate in Tahrir Square in Cairo and in other Egyptian cities to demand political reforms from the president, Hosni Mubarak. On February 11, after 18 days of protests, Mubarak left power.

2015.- The leftist Syriza coalition, led by Alexis Tsipras, wins the general elections in Greece.

2017.- Trump signs the executive order to build a wall with Mexico.

2019.- More than 250 people die from the rupture of a mineral waste dam belonging to the company Vale -the world’s largest iron producer- in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

2021.- The American continent exceeds one million deaths from covid-19.

Who was born on a January 25?

1627.- Robert Boyle, Anglo-Irish scientist.

1882.- Virginia Woolf, British writer.

1928.- Eduard Shevardnadze, former president of Georgia.

1933.- Corazon Aquino, former president of the Philippines.

1935.- Antonio Ramalho Eanes, former president of Portugal.

1942.- Eusebio da Silva Ferreira, Portuguese soccer player.

1947.- Staffan de Mistura, Italian-Swedish diplomat and politician.

1978.- Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

.- Charlene de Monaco (Charlene Wittstock), former South African swimmer and princess consort of Monaco for her marriage to Prince Albert II.

1981.- Alicia Keys, American singer, pianist and composer.

1984.- Robson da Souza, “Robinho”, Brazilian soccer player.

Who died on a January 25?

1947.- Al Capone, Italian-American mobster.

1990.- Ava Gardner, American actress.

2005.- Philip Johnson, American architect.

2015.- Demis Roussos, Greek singer.

2016.- Denise Duval, French soprano.

2017.- Mary Tyler Moore, American actress.

.- John Hurt, British actor.

2018.- Claribel Alegría, Nicaraguan poet.

2019.- Roberto Livi, Argentine singer-songwriter and producer.