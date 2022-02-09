World.- In the ephemeris of this February 9 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1928, Nicaraguan General Augusto Cesar Sandino undertakes a military offensive against US troops and proclaims the Republic of Nueva Segovia.

On the same date, but in 2020, the South Korean film “Parasite” wins four Oscars including Best Picture, and becomes the first foreign-language film to win the main category in Oscar history.

What are the ephemeris of February 9?

1791.- The first number of the “Newspaper of the City of Santa Fe de Bogotá” appears.

1826.- Argentina defeats Brazil in the naval battle of Los Corales.

1847.- US-Mexico War. The Americans disembark in Veracruz and begin the march on the Mexican capital.

1861.- Jefferson Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.

1849.- Proclamation of the Roman Republic, a democratic model that lasted five months and that meant the abolition of the temporal power of the Popes.

1900.- The American tennis player Dwight F. Davis founded the annual world trophy that bears his name.

1929.- Executed in Mexico José León Toral, assassin of the elected president, Álvaro Obregón.

1934.- Greece, Turkey, Romania and Yugoslavia sign the Balkan Pact to guarantee border security.

1936.- León Cortés is elected president of Costa Rica.

1942.- A fire destroys the French transatlantic “Normandie”, anchored in the port of New York.

1943.- World War II: the battle of Guadalcanal concludes, with the abandonment of the island by the Japanese.

1961.- The musical group “The Beatles” plays for the first time on the stage of “The Cavern”, a venue in their native Liverpool that they left two and a half years later and almost 300 concerts later, when they were about to become the most famous group in the history of music.

1991.- Approved in a plebiscite the independence of Lithuania from the USSR.

nineteen ninety five.- Israel withdraws from the Jordanian territory occupied since 1967, in the south of the Araba valley.

2005.- The British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, publicly apologizes to the “Guildford Four”, Northern Irish imprisoned for fifteen years for an IRA attack they did not commit.

2006.- The Valencian Institute of Infertility (Spain) announces the birth, on January 21, for the first time in the world, of a healthy baby of a couple carrying the genetic disease LHH (familial hemaphagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

2007.- The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, signs the decree of nationalization of the Vinto metallurgical mining complex, dependent on the Swiss multinational Glencore.

2009.- Facebook launches its “Like” button.

2014.- Switzerland approves in a referendum limiting the entry of emigrants from the EU to its labor market.

2017.- A Peruvian judge issues an arrest warrant against former President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) for allegedly having collected 20 million dollars in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

2018.- An investigation by the British newspaper “The Times” reveals that Oxfam executives hired prostitutes after the earthquake in Haiti.

.- Elections Ireland: Sinn Féin, former political arm of the already inactive IRA, breaks the two-party system in Ireland with the young and discontented vote.

2021.- The Emirati Hope probe successfully enters the orbit of Mars, thus becoming the fifth space power to reach the red planet.

Who was born on a February 9?

1910.- Jacques L. Monod, French scientist, P. Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology 1965.

1940.- John Michael Coetzee, South African writer of Anglo-German origin, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2003.

1943.- Joseph Eugene Stiglitz, American economist, Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001.

[1945.- Mia Farrow, American actress.

Who died on a February 9?

1881.- Fedor Dostoiewsky, Russian novelist (January 28, according to the Julian calendar).

1977.- Queen Alia of Jordan, third wife of King Hussein.

1981.- Bill Haley, American composer, one of the forerunners of rock.

1984.- Yuri Andropov, Soviet political leader.

1994.- Howard M. Temin, American geneticist, P. Nobel Prize in Medicine 1975.

.- Orlando Contreras, Cuban singer.

nineteen ninety five.- William Fulbright, American politician.

2002.- Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II of England.