World.- In the ephemeris of this February 15 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1812, the State of Quito was created through the promulgation of the first Constitution of the current Ecuadorian territory and, in 1819, the Supreme Head of the Republic of Venezuela, Simón Bolívar , inaugurates the Congress of Angostura to formulate a new Constitution.

What are the ephemeris of February 15?

1728.- The British Duke of Wharton founded in Madrid the first masonic lodge established in Spain, known as Las Tres Flores de Lys or La Matritense.

1763.- Prussia, Austria and Saxony sign the Treaty of Hubertsburg, which ends the Seven Years’ War.

1806.- The French Empire signs the Treaty of Paris with the Kingdom of Prussia, which after being defeated at Austerlitz joins the continental blockade, closing its ports to British trade.

1898.- The sinking of the battleship “Maine” in the port of Havana becomes the origin of the declaration of war by the United States against Spain for the sovereignty of Cuba.

1904.- The first Constitution of the Republic of Panama is sanctioned by the Executive.

1921.- The “Balear” magazine publishes the “Ultra Manifesto”, a fundamental text of the literary trend called ultraism, which was signed, among others, by the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges.

1939.- “Stagecoach” by John Ford, the most influential western in film history, premieres in Los Angeles.

1942.- The Empire of Japan occupies Singapore during World War II before the unconditional surrender of the British.

1961.- The entire United States figure skating team dies after crashing the plane in which they were traveling near Brussels (Belgium).

1971.- The decimal system comes into force in Great Britain.

1972.- The Army overthrows the president of Ecuador, José María Velasco Ibarra, with a military coup known as “El Carnavalazo”.

1982.- The sinking of the Ocean Ranger oil platform off the coast of Newfoundland causes the death of its 84 occupants.

1985.- The constitution of the new National Assembly in Uruguay implies a return to the democratic path after 12 years of dictatorship.

1989.- The USSR concludes the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan in accordance with the Geneva Agreements.

1990.- Argentina and the United Kingdom reestablish full diplomatic relations, broken in 1982 by the Falklands War.

.- The presidents of Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and the United States sign the “Cartagena Agreement”, a pact to combat international drug trafficking.

1992.- A Sendero Luminoso commando murders the Peruvian social activist María Elena Moyano, popularly known as “Mother Courage”, for her fight against terrorism.

2003.- Millions of people demonstrate around the world against the invasion of Iraq by the United States.

.- The Vatican declassifies part of its documentary archives on the relations of the papacy of Pius XI with Nazi Germany led by Adolf Hitler.

2009.- Venezuelans approve a constitutional reform in a referendum that allows the continuous re-election of positions of popular election.

2016.- The former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, becomes the first former head of the Government of the country to enter prison, after being convicted of corruption.

2019.- US President Donald Trump decrees a national emergency to finance the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, alleging an illegal immigration crisis.

Who was born on a February 15?

1564.- Galileo Galilei, Italian mathematician and astronomer.

1928.- Waldyr Pereira, “Didí”, Brazilian soccer player.

1931.- Claire Bloom, British actress.

1937.- Manuel de la Calva, member of the “Dinamic Duo”, Spanish composer and singer.

[1945.- John Helliwell, British musician, saxophonist of “Supertramp”.

1948.- Marisa Berenson, American actress.

1951.- Jane Seymour, British actress.

1968.- Gloria Trevi, Mexican actress and singer.

1986.- Amber Riley, American actress and singer.

Who died on a February 15?

1919.- André Prévost, French tennis player.

1926.- Piero Gobetti, Italian editor, journalist and politician.

1934.- Niklaus Wirth Swiss computer scientist, creator of the Pascal programming language.

1965.- Nat “King” Cole, American singer.

1966.- Camilo Torres Restrepo, Colombian priest and guerrilla fighter.

1973.- Tim Holt, American actor.

2007.- Robert Alder, Austrian, inventor of remote control.

2009.- Joe Cuba, American musician of Puerto Rican origin.

2015.- Sergio Blanco, Spanish singer, member of Mocedades and Sergio y Estíbaliz.

2021.- Johnny Pacheco, Dominican musician.