World.- In the ephemeris of this February 10 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 2010, the Uruguayan justice sentenced former Uruguayan dictator Juan María Bordaberry to thirty years in prison for the coup d’état he led in 1973 by dissolving Parliament and for nine crimes of forced disappearance and two of especially aggravated homicide. The former democratic president turned dictator was already serving house arrest for another 30-year sentence, as responsible for the murder of 14 Uruguayan detainees who disappeared during his “de facto” government.

What are the ephemeris of February 10?

1763.- Signing of the Treaty of Paris that put an end to the Seven Years’ War, and by which France and Spain suffered colonial territorial losses in favor of England.

1805.- King Carlos IV signs a Royal Certificate prohibiting the celebration of bullfights in Spain.

1878.- The Peace of Zanjón ends the first phase of the war between Spain and Cuba after ten years of fighting.

1906.- Launching in Great Britain of the “Dreadnought”, the first steam battleship and the fastest of its time.

1926.- The seaplane “Plus Ultra”, which had departed from Palos de la Frontera (Huelva, southern Spain), arrives in Buenos Aires, in what was the first crossing of the Atlantic in an east-west direction.

1943.- Mahatma Gandhi begins a hunger strike against his arrest, which lasted 21 days.

1947.- Signing in Paris of the peace treaties that put an end to World War II.

1985.- The leader of the black South African movement Nelson Mandela, imprisoned since 1962, renounces the freedom offered by the Government if he abandons the armed struggle.

1994.- Brazil, Portugal and five African nations constitute the Portuguese Language Community in Brasilia.

2005.- North Korea recognizes, for the first time, that it has nuclear weapons.

2006.- Presented in the Valley of the Kings, Egypt, the first tomb of the Pharaonic era intact since 1922, the date of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s.

2017.- Peru offers a large reward for the capture of former president Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), accused of money laundering and influence peddling for allegedly receiving 20 million dollars in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

2018.– The Northern Irish politician Gerry Adams officially leaves the presidency of Sinn Féin after more than 34 years in office.

Who was born on a February 10?

1890.- Boris Pasternak, Russian novelist, who in 1958 was forced to reject the Nobel Prize for Literature.

1894.- Harold McMillan, former British Prime Minister.

1898.- Berthold Brecht, German playwright and poet.

1908.- Pablo Serrano, Spanish sculptor.

1922.- Arpad Goncz, Hungarian politician.

1930.- Robert Wagner, American actor.

1950.- Fiorella Faltoyano, Spanish actress.

1974.- María Botto, Spanish actress of Argentine origin.

Who died on a February 10?

1755.– Charles-Louis de Secondat, Baron de Montesquieu, French political writer.

1923.- Wilhelm Roentgen, German physicist, discoverer of X-rays.

1939.- Pius XI, Pope.

1959.- Arturo Duperier, Spanish scientist.

2005.- Arthur Miller, American playwright.

2013.- Eugenio Trías, Spanish philosopher.

2014.- Shirley Temple, American actress.