2021, a year ago, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, died at the age of 99.

What are the ephemeris of April 9?

1548.- Battle of Joaquijaguana (Peru). Alfonso de Alvarado and Pedro de Lagasca defeat the forces of Gonzalo Pizarro, in rebellion against the King of Spain.

1682.- Discovery of the mouth of the Mississippi River by the French explorer Robert Cavalier, Mr. de La Salle.

1844.- The Constituent Assembly of Costa Rica approves a new liberal Constitution.

1865.- The Civil War ends. Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant meet in Appomattox (USA) to sign the surrender of the Confederates.

1866.- The Civil Rights Act is enacted in the United States.

1917.- World War I: Battle of Vimy Hill (Pas de Calais), in which the Canadians defeated the Germans.

1933.- Peruvian President Luis Miguel Sánchez Cerro repeals the 1920 Constitution promulgated by Augusto Leguía.

[1945.- WWII. The Germans retreat before the Soviet forces at the Battle of Königsberg.

1948.- Assassination in Bogotá of the leader of the Colombian liberal party Jorge Eliecer Gaitán. The violence that followed gave rise to the so-called “bogotazo”.

.- Signing of the Franco-Perón Protocol by which Argentina grants Spain a credit of 350 million pesos per year until 1951.

1952.- The Bolivian National Revolution triumphs.

1953.- The Warner Brothers studio premieres the first 3-D film in the United States, entitled “The House of Wax.”

1956.- Habib Bourguiba, elected Prime Minister of Tunisia.

1958.- Presented in the US the heart-lung machine, very useful in cardiology operations.

1966.- Cardinal Ottaviani announces in Rome the annulment of the Index of books prohibited by the Catholic Church.

1967.- First flight of the Boeing 737, in the city of Seattle (United States).

1973.- Israel launches the Spring of Youth operation in Lebanon against important PLO targets, in revenge for the Munich massacre.

1977.- Legalized the Communist Party of Spain by personal decision of the Prime Minister, Adolfo Suárez.

1986.- Benazir Bhutto, leader of the opposition, returns to Pakistan after two years of voluntary exile in London.

1987.- Historical visit of the highest Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, to Czechoslovakia.

1989.- The Soviet army crushes an anti-Soviet demonstration in Tbilisi (Georgia), known as the Tragedy of April 9.

1991.- The Soviet Republic of Georgia declares its independence from the USSR.

1992.- Sali Berisha, elected Albania’s first democratic president since 1924.

1998.- 118 people die in Mecca crushed by a crowd.

1999.- The president of Niger, General Ibrahim Baré Minasara, is assassinated during a coup.

2003.- Dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime falls after taking Baghdad, three weeks after the invasion of Iraq by US troops.

2005.- Charles of England and Camila Parker Bowles contract a civil marriage at the Windsor Town Hall.

2007.- Iran announces that it produces uranium at an industrial level.

2012.- Facebook acquires Instagram for 1,000 million dollars

2017.- Forty-six dead in two attacks against Coptic churches in northern Egypt.

2019.- A team led by Spanish researchers manages for the first time in mice to completely eliminate pancreatic cancer.

.- The OAS recognizes the Venezuelan Gustavo Tarre as permanent representative “designated” by the Parliament of Venezuela, chaired by the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó.

Who was born on an April 9?

1618.- Agustín Moreto, Spanish playwright.

1821.- Charles-Pierre Baudelaire, French symbolist poet.

1918.- Jorn Utzon, Danish architect and Prtizker Prize 2003.

1933.- Jean Paul Belmondo, French actor.

1938.- Victor Chernomyrdin, Russian politician.

1954.- Dennis Quaid, American actor.

1957.- Severiano Ballesteros, Spanish golf player.

1960.- Isabel Coixet, Spanish film director.

Who died on an April 9?

1626.- Francis Bacon, British philosopher and politician.

1804.- Jacques Necker, French financier and statesman.

1904.- Elizabeth II, Queen of Spain in exile.

1936.- Francisco Villaespesa, Spanish poet.

1959.- Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect.

2003.- Jorge Oteiza Embil, Spanish sculptor.

2007.- Alain Etchegoyen, French philosopher and politician.

2012.- José Guardiola, Spanish singer.