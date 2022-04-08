World.- In the ephemeris of this April 8 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 2001, the presidents of Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela agree at the First Summit of the Group of Three (G-3) to promote political, economic coordination and trilateral cooperation to relaunch that integrating body.

In the same year, but in 2020, in Wuhan (China) the isolation measures were lifted in the genesis city of the covid-19 pandemic.

What are the ephemeris of April 8?

1814.- The Battle of Quechereguas is fought in Chile, in which the national army defeats the Spanish.

1899.- Martha M. Place becomes the first woman to be executed in the electric chair.

1902.- Sino-Russian Treaty by which Russia agrees to leave Manchuria.

1904.- Agreement between England and France by which the first country recognizes the second freedom of action in Morocco, on the condition that it respects Spanish possessions and rights in Africa.

1950.- India and Pakistan sign the Delhi Pact.

1965.- Signing of the Brussels Treaty that established a single institutional apparatus for the European Union.

1971.- The first World Congress of the Roma People is held in London.

.- The Chamber of Deputies of Chile approves the expropriation of US companies.

1989.- SWAPO orders its guerrillas to withdraw from Namibian territory to facilitate a peace compromise.

1990.- Joszef Antall, leader of the Democratic Forum, wins the first democratic elections held in Hungary in forty years.

1993.- The UN General Assembly approves the admission of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, which is the 181st member of the organization.

1994.- John Paul II inaugurates the restored Sistine Chapel.

2000.- The Bolivian Government decrees a state of siege to put an end to the protests that have paralyzed the country and threatened to spread “chaos” throughout the territory.

2003.- Three journalists, among them the Spanish cameraman José Couso, die in Baghdad. Two of them when an American projectile hit the hotel where they were staying and another, in the attack against the headquarters of the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.

2004.- The Algerian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, is re-elected for a new five-year term.

2005.- The Supreme Court of Peru declares invalid the sentence handed down against former presidential adviser Vladimiro Montesinos and former soccer player Héctor Chumpitaz for illicit association to commit crimes and embezzlement in a case of embezzlement of public funds.

.- Burial of Pope John Paul II in Rome; leaders from all over the world attend.

2013.- Successfully concludes the exhumation of the remains of the poet Pablo Neruda to determine if he was assassinated.

2015.- A jury finds Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty of the 2013 Boston attack (USA), in which three people died and 264 were injured.

2018.- The ruling Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, wins the Hungarian legislative elections with almost 50% of the vote.

2019.- Pope Francis approves the decree that recognizes the miracle performed through the intercession of the Brazilian priest Donizetti Tavares de Lima, by which he may be beatified.

Who was born on an April 8?

1892.- Mary Pickford, American actress.

1911.- Emil Cioran, Romanian philosopher.

1914.- María Félix, Mexican actress.

1921.- Franco Corelli, Italian tenor.

1929.- Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter.

1931.- John Gavin, American film actor.

1938.- Kofi Annan, Ghanaian, former UN Secretary General

1969.- Dulce Pontes, Portuguese singer.

1848.- Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer.

1950.- Vaslav Nijinsky, Russian dancer.

1973.– Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Spanish painter.

1993.- Marian Anderson, American opera singer.

nineteen ninety six.- Leon Klimovski, Argentine filmmaker.

2000.- Claire Trevor, film actress.

2002.- María Félix, Mexican actress.

.- Josef Svoboda, founder and artistic director of the Magic Lantern of Prague.

2013.- María Antonia Abad, Sara Montiel, Spanish actress and singer.

.- José Luis Sampedro, Spanish writer and humanist.

.- Margaret Thatcher, former British Prime Minister.

2014.- Karlheinz Deschner, German historian.

2019.- Héctor del Mar, Spanish-Argentine sports journalist.



