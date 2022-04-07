World.- In the ephemeris of this April 7 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 2004, the remains of the plane of the French pilot and writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery were found in Marseille (France), 60 years after his disappearance.

What are the ephemeris of April 7?

1795.- French Revolution. Established the metric decimal system in France.

1823.- The French Army known as “the hundred thousand sons of Saint Louis” enters Spain to impose the absolutist regime of Ferdinand VII.

1831.- The emperor of Brazil, Pedro I, is forced by the Army to abdicate in favor of his son, who receives the name of Pedro II.

1881.- By royal decree, the Spanish Constitution of 1876 is applied to Cuba.

1906.- The Vesuvius volcano erupts and devastates Naples.

1912.- First elections in Argentina by secret and compulsory vote.

1933.- The United States repeals the Prohibition Law for beer with no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight.

1948.- Foundation of the World Health Organization, specialized agency of the UN.

1964.- The company IBM presents the first model of its 360 series, in the United States.

1966.- Recovered in Palomares (Almería, southern Spain) the H-bomb that fell three months earlier from a US plane.

1969.- The United States publishes RFC 1 and is considered the symbolic date of the birth of the Internet.

1997.- The King of Spain, the President of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo, and the Nobel Prize winners Gabriel García Márquez, Camilo José Cela and Octavio Paz inaugurate the 1st International Congress of the Spanish Language in Zacatecas (Mexico).

2001.- NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey spacecraft takes off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, en route to Mars.

2003.- US troops enter the heart of Baghdad. Spanish journalist Julio Anguita Parrado dies, hit by an Iraqi missile.

.- Cuban courts condemn several dozen dissidents in summary trials.

2005.- Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani is sworn in as the new president of Iraq.

2008.- A popular British jury blames the driver and the “paparazzi” for the death of Diana of Wales and Dodi Al Fayed.

2009.- Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes of human rights violations.

2010.- First official visit to Venezuela by the Uruguayan president, José “Pepe” Mujica, in which eight cooperation agreements are signed.

2014.- In Costa Rica, the center-leftist Guillermo Solís triumphs in the presidential elections.

2016.- A Guatemalan court sentences between 50 and 53 years in prison for five people for the murder of Argentine singer-songwriter Facundo Cabral on July 9, 2011.

2017.- Venezuelan opponent Henrique Capriles is banned for 15 years.

.- A truck runs over several people in a pedestrian zone in Stockholm, causing the death of five. The author is an Uzbek belonging to IS.

2018.- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva surrenders to the Police to serve a 12-year sentence for corruption.

2020.- Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador, is sentenced to 8 years in prison and loses 25 of his political rights for aggravated bribery.

Who was born on an April 7?

1506.- Francisco Javier, Spanish saint, apostle of India.

1889.- Gabriela Mistral, pseudonym of Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, Chilean poet, Nobel Prize for Literature 1945.

1893.- Claudio Sánchez Albornoz, Spanish historian.

1894.- Gerald Brenan, British writer.

1895.- Eduardo Toldrá, Spanish musician.

1920.- Ravi Shankar, Indian musician.

1928.- Alan J. Pakula, American film director.

– James Garner, American actor and film producer.

1939.- Francis Ford Coppola, American filmmaker.

1944.- Gerhard Schroeder, former German chancellor.

1964.- Russell Crowe, New Zealand actor.

Who died on an April 7?

1614.- Domenico Theotocópulos, “El Greco”, Greek painter based in Spain.

1877.- Cecilia Bolh de Faber, “Fernán Caballero”, Spanish writer born in Switzerland.

1947.- Henry Ford, tycoon of the American automobile industry.

1961.- Jesús Guridi, Spanish composer.

1985.- Carl Schmitt, German philosopher.

1994.- Golo Mann, German historian.

2009.- Mari Trini, Spanish singer.

2015.- Kardam from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, Kardam from Bulgaria.

2018.- Ángel Peralta, Spanish rejoneador.