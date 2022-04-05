World.- In the ephemeris of this April 5 several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1722, the Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen reached a small island in the Pacific Ocean, which the Europeans baptized Easter Island

What are the ephemeris of April 5?

1794.- Georges-Jacques Danton, leader of the French Revolution, guillotined in Paris.

1818.- Generals San Martín and O’Higgins obtain the victory of Maipú, which seals the independence of Chile.

1851.- Inauguration of the railway that linked the port of El Callao with Lima, the first to circulate in South America.

1879.- The Pacific War breaks out between Chile, Peru and Bolivia.

1910.- Inauguration of the railway line between Chile and Argentina, which crosses the Andes mountain range.

1925.- The offside football rule is introduced in the United Kingdom.

1927.- The swimmer Johnny Weissmuller sets three world records on the same day.

1952.- Fulgencio Batista is sworn in as president of Cuba.

1955.- British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigns

1971.- A total of 343 women in France sign the manifesto “I have aborted” and demand its decriminalization. The proclamation was baptized as that of the 343 “vixens”. Abortion was legalized in France in 1974.

1977.- Former Cuban President Carlos Prío Socarrás, leader of the anti-Castro community, commits suicide in Miami.

1989.- The Polish government and the opposition reach the “round table agreements”, where they agree to legalize Solidarity and start a democratizing process.

1990.- The Belgian Parliament returns to Baldwin I his full powers as King, which he had voluntarily renounced in order not to sign the abortion law.

1992.- Institutional coup in Peru. The president, Alberto Fujimori, dissolves Parliament and assumes all powers.

1994.- The presidents of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, and of Costa Rica, Rafael Calderón, sign the mutual Free Trade Agreement.

1999.- Libya hands over to the Netherlands the two alleged perpetrators of the Lockerbie attack (Scotland), which caused 270 deaths. The UN suspends the sanctions imposed on Tripoli in 1991.

2004.- The European Union includes the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) of Colombia in the list of terrorist groups of the Council of the EU.

2018.- A federal judge orders the imprisonment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption.

.- Panama withdraws its ambassador from Venezuela, in response to the Venezuelan “retaliation” of suspending economic relations with high-ranking Panamanian officials and companies.

Who was born on an April 5?

1588.- Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher.

1732.- Jean-Honoré Fragonard, French painter.

1900.- Spencer Tracy, American film actor.

1908.- Bette Davis, American film actress.

.- Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor.

1916.- Gregory Peck, American film actor.

1926.- Roger Corman, American film director.

1973.- Pharrell Williams, American musician.

1976.- Fernando Morientes Sánchez, former Spanish soccer player.

Who died on an April 5?

1794.- Georges Jacques Danton, French politician.

1840.- Mariano Necochea, Argentine general.

1923.- George Robert Carnarvon, British archaeologist, discoverer of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

1964.- Douglas MacArthur, American general.

1969.- Rómulo Gallegos, writer and former president of Venezuela.

1975.- Chiang Kai-Shek, Chinese general, protagonist of the civil war in his country and head of the State of Taiwan.

1976.- Howard Hughes, American tycoon.

1994.- Kurt Cobain, American musician leader of the group Nirvana.

2005.- Saul Bellow, American, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1976.

2008.- Charlton Heston, American actor.

2018.- Isao Takahata, Japanese director and producer.

2019.- Pastor López, Venezuelan composer and singer.