World.- In the ephemeris of this April 4 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1968, Martin Luther King, pacifist leader of the American black movement and 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is assassinated in Memphis (USA).

What are the ephemeris of April 4?

1849.- Austria incorporated Hungary into its empire, which in 1867 gave rise to the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1884.- Due to the truce treaty of Valparaiso, Bolivia leaves its province of Antofagasta under Chilean law.

1926.- The crew of the Spanish seaplane “Plus Ultra” return to the Port of Palos (Huelva) after crossing the South Atlantic, the first in the world made with a seaplane.

1933.- The American airship “Ankron”, with 77 people on board, falls into the Atlantic. There are only four survivors.

1939.- Faisal II is crowned King of Iraq, at the age of four, after the death of his father in a car accident.

1944.- Creation of the Industrial Bank of Argentina to deal with the progress of the country’s industrialization process.

1949.- Signing in Washington of the document creating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

1958.- Demonstration of 10,000 people in London against the atomic bomb: the peace movement begins.

1969.- First implantation of an artificial heart at the San Lucas clinic in Houston (USA).

1972.- Hamilton Watch presents Pulsar P1, the first digital watch.

1973.- Inauguration of the World Trade Center complex in New Yonk.

1975.- Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the software company Microsoft.

1978.- Cuban writer Alejo Carpentier receives the Miguel de Cervantes Prize in Madrid.

1979.- Execution of former Pakistani President and Prime Minister Zulficar Ali Bhutto in Rawalpindi prison.

1983.- Inaugural flight from Cape Canaveral of the Challenger shuttle

1990.- King Baudouin of Belgium temporarily renounces his powers so as not to be forced to sign, against his conscience, the abortion law, approved by the Belgian Chamber.

1991.- The Soviet Serguei Bubka, pole vault world record holder, is honored with the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports.

1994.- Peru formalizes its return to the Andean Pact, after almost two years of absence.

1997.- Twenty-one countries of the Council of Europe sign in Oviedo the agreement on Human Rights and Biomedicine, which includes the prohibition of cloning human beings.

1998.- The Vasco de Gama bridge, built for the Lisbon Expo, was inaugurated in Portugal.

2002.- The Angolan government and the rebel National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) sign a peace agreement that puts an end to 27 years of civil war.

2014.- The president of the main Uruguayan public bank (BROU), Fernando Calloia, and the former Minister of Economy Fernando Lorenzo, accused of abuse of functions in the liquidation of the Pluna airline, are prosecuted.

Who was born on an April 4?

1914.- Marguerite Duras, French novelist.

1919.- Gregorio Millán Barbany, Spanish aeronautical engineer.

1920.- Eric Rohmer (Maurice Scherer), French filmmaker.

1932.- Anthony Perkins, American actor.

[1945.- Daniel Cohn-Bendit, Dany el Rojo, student leader of the “French May”, journalist and sociologist.

.- Katherine Neville, American writer.

Who died on an April 4?

1284.- Alfonso X the Wise, King of Castile and Leon.

1929.- Carl Benz, inventor of the first car with a gasoline engine.

1979.- Zulfinkar Ali Bhuto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

1983.- Gloria Swanson, American actress.

1984.- Oleg Antonov, Russian aircraft designer.

2019.- Alberto Cortez, Argentine singer-songwriter.

2020.- Luis Eduardo Aute, Spanish-Filipino singer-songwriter.

.- Rafael Callejas, Honduran politician.

2021.- Francisco Haghenbeck, Mexican writer.





