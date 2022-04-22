World.- In the ephemeris of this April 22 several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1915, chlorine gas was used for the first time for war purposes. It was launched by the Germans in Ypres (Belgium) against a French division during the First World War.

On the same day, but in 1992, chain explosions due to the accumulation of gases in the sewage system of Guadalajara (Mexico) left 200 dead, 1,500 injured and thousands homeless.

What are the ephemeris of April 22?

1370.- Hugues Aubriot, provost of the merchants of Paris, lays the first stone of what will be the Bastille.

1500.- The Portuguese navigator Pedro Álvarez Cabral discovers Brazil.

1509.- Henry VIII is crowned King of England.

1834.- By the Treaty of the Quadruple Alliance, Spain gets the support of the liberal powers: Portugal, England and France against the Carlists.

1898.- US ships blockade the bay of Havana (Cuba), the first act of war of the United States against Spain.

Read more: This was the celebration of the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom

1915.- Inauguration of the National Theater of Havana, with the opera “Aida” by Verdi.

1931.- The Madrid-Barajas Airport is opened to air traffic, although commercial operations do not begin until the end of 1933.

1970.- The first Earth Day is celebrated.

1975.- The Superior Council of the Honduran Armed Forces dismisses López Arellano, who is replaced by Colonel Juan Alberto Melgar Castro.

1981.- Some 10,000 Chilean miners from the El Teniente copper mine begin a total strike to demand better wages.

1985.- The trial of the Argentine Military Juntas that governed the country between 1976 and 1983 begins.

1992.- Chain explosions due to the accumulation of gases in the sewage system of Guadalajara (Mexico) leave 200 dead, 1,500 injured and thousands homeless.

1994.- The Court of Madrid condemns six defendants to more than twelve years in prison in total for the fire at the “Alcalá 20” nightclub in December 1983, in which 81 people died. It declares the subsidiary civil responsibility of the State.

nineteen ninety five.- The Rwandan government army – controlled by the Tutsi ethnic group – opens fire on the Hutu refugees in the Kibeho camp (2,000 dead).

1997.- Peruvian soldiers assaulted the residence of the Japanese ambassador in Lima and freed 71 of the 72 hostages that the MRTA had held since December 17. The 14 kidnappers, two soldiers and one hostage die.

2000.- The Cuban boy Elián González is forcibly removed by federal agents from the house of his relatives in Miami (USA) and taken to his father in Washington.

2004.- The explosion of a train carrying flammable materials at the Ryongchon station (North Korea) causes the death of at least 176 people and more than 1,300 injured.

2006.- The Government of Venezuela officially announces its withdrawal from the Andean Community of Nations (CAN).

2014.- Colombia, represented by the highest state authorities, pays its last tribute to Gabriel García Márquez, who died on April 17.

2015.- The European Union and Cuba formally resume their political relations and decide to open a structured dialogue on human rights on the island.

2016.- At least 175 countries sign the Paris Agreement against climate change at the United Nations.

2018.- Conservative Mario Abdo Benítez, leader of the Colorado Party, wins the presidential elections in Paraguay.

.- The German SPD elects Andrea Nahles as president, who thus becomes the first woman at the head of a formation with 154 years of history.

2020.- Iran successfully launches its first military satellite.

Read more: Gastón García Marinozzi talks about the obsession in love in the book “The true places”

2021.- Crisis between Spain and Morocco, after it was revealed that the Polisario leader, Brahim Ghali, is admitted to Logroño due to coronavirus, where he arrived secretly and under another identity.

Who was born on an April 22?

1451.- Isabella I of Castile, “la Católica”, Queen of Spain.

1724.- Emmanuel Kant, German philosopher.

1766.- Ana Luisa G. Nécker, “Madame Stael”, French writer.

1870.- Vladimir Ilich Ulianov, “Lenin”, leader of the Russian revolution and creator of the Soviet State.

1904.- Robert J. Oppenheimer, American physicist.

1909.- Indro Montanelli, Italian journalist and historian.

.- Rita Levi-Montalcini, Italian-American scientist, P. Nobel Prize in Medicine 1986.

1916.- Yehudi Menuhin, British musician born in the United States.

1929.- Guillermo Cabrera Infante, writer, Cuban of British nationalized origin.

1937.- Jack Nicholson, American actor.

1982.- Ricardo Izecson Santos Leite, Kaká, Brazilian soccer player.

Who died on an April 22?

1616.- Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Spanish writer.

1988.- Ulrich Leman, German painter.

1994.- Richard Nixon, former president of the United States.

nineteen ninety six.- Jorge Teillier, Chilean poet.

2002.- Linda Boreman, American actress.

2020.- Marcos Mundstock, Argentine actor and comedian.