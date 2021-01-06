The Labor Ministry decided to notify the 8.5 percent interest rate for 2019-20 on the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a retirement fund with more than six crore account holders, after getting the consent of the Finance Ministry. Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar gave formal approval for notification on the rate of interest on EPF after getting the consent of Finance Ministry. Finance Minister Santosh Gangwar said that a notification has been issued for this. Simultaneously, the process of adding interest to the accounts of subscribers has started.

Balance can be detected through SMS

1 If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then information about the balance of your PF will be received through the message. For this you need EPFOHO on 7738299899 Will have to be sent by writing Your PF information will be received through the message.

2 If you need information in Hindi language then EPFOHO UAN needs to be written. This service of knowing PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance it is necessary that your UAN is linked to bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR).

Know balance through missed call – Make a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. It is also necessary to have your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link here.

PF balance can be checked online like this

1 Login to the EPFO ​​website. Click on e-passbook at epfindia.gov.in

2 Clicking on the e-passbook will bring a new page to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

3 Here you have to fill your username (UAN number), password and captcha.

4 After filling all the details will come to a new page and member ID will have to be selected here.

5 Here you will get your EPF balance on e-passbook.

Balance can also be checked on the Umang app

– Open your Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance and click on EPFO.

– You have to click on employee-centric services on another page.

– Click on View Passbook here. Fill in your UAN number and password (OTP) number. OTP will come to your registered mobile number. After this you can check your PF balance.

What is uan number– EPFO ​​provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can view their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account.

