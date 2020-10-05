More than six crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will pay the interest of FY 2019-20 in two installments. EPFO has to pay interest on PF at the rate of 8.50% and it will pay 8.15% interest under the first installment. Will pay 0.35 percent by December. In this case, the first installment of interest will soon be transferred to your PF account. Let’s know how you can check the balance of your PF account for free by giving a missed call.

Know PF balance through missed call

Registered members on the UAN portal can know their balance by giving a missed call. Make a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. Here also your bank account number, PAN and Aadhaar UAN must be linked.

– This call will automatically disconnect after two bells.

– There will be no money for this service.

To take advantage of the missed call facility, this work will have to be done first.

Mobile number should be activated with UAN on 1 portal.

2 UAN’s bank account number, Aadhaar or PAN number should be from one of the KYC.

What is a UAN number EPFO provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can view their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account. You can click on this link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface to activate your UAN number.