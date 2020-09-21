It has been decided to pay the interest of FY 2019-20 in two installments to over six crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). EPFO has to pay interest on PF at the rate of 8.50 per cent. He will pay 8.15 percent interest under the first installment and 0.35 percent later. 0.35% can be paid by December. In this case, the first installment of interest will soon be transferred to your PF account. Let’s know how you can know your PF balance and interest by sending an SMM.

Balance can be detected through SMS

1 If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then information about the balance of your PF will be received through the message. For this you need EPFOHO on 7738299899 Will have to be sent by writing. Your PF information will be received through the message.

2 If you need information in Hindi language then EPFOHO UAN needs to be written. This service of knowing PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance, it is necessary that your UAN is linked to bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR).

3 You can check the balance on your passbook on EPFO ​​website. To view the passbook, it is necessary to have a UN number.

Know balance through missed call

Know balance through 1 missed call – give a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. It is also necessary to have your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link here.

What is uan number– EPFO ​​provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can see their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account.

All the information from the list to the installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on one click