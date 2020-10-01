More than six crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will pay the interest of FY 2019-20 in two installments. EPFO has to pay interest on PF at the rate of 8.50% and it will pay 8.15% interest under the first installment. Will pay 0.35 percent by December. In this case, the first installment of interest will soon be transferred to your PF account. Let’s know how you can check online passbook whether PF interest came into your account or not.

Balance can be checked on website

1 Login to the EPFO ​​website. Click on e-passbook at epfindia.gov.in

2 Clicking on the e-passbook will bring a new page to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

3 Here you have to fill your username (UAN number), password and captcha.

4 After filling all the details will come to a new page and member ID will have to be selected here.

5 Here you will get your EPF balance on e-passbook.

Know balance through missed call

Make a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. It is also necessary to have your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link here.

What is a UAN number EPFO provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can view their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account.

You can check check balance through SMS

1 If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then information about the balance of your PF will be received through the message. For this, you need to send EPFOHO UAN ENG (the last three letters are for the language.) To 7738299899. Your PF information will be received through the message.

2 If you want information in Hindi language then you have to send EPFOHO UAN HIN. This service of knowing PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance, it is necessary that your UAN is linked to bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR).

Balance can also be checked on the Umang app

– Open your Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance and click on EPFO.

– You have to click on employee-centric services on another page.

– Click on View Passbook here. Fill in your UAN number and password (OTP) number. OTP will come to your registered mobile number. After this you can check your PF balance.