The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will deposit a lump-sum of 8.5 percent interest in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts of about six crore shareholders for the financial year 2019-20, till the next seven days i.e. 31 December. Earlier in September, at a meeting of trustees led by Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar, the EPFO ​​decided to put the interest in two installments of 8.15 per cent and 0.35 per cent.

A highly placed source said that the Labor Ministry has sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to add 8.5 percent interest at a time to the EPF for 2019-20. This proposal has been sent this month. The source said that approval of the Finance Ministry on this proposal is expected to be received in a few days. In this case, interest will be credited to the accounts of the shareholders this month.

You can check check balance through SMS

1 If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then information about the balance of your PF will be received through the message. For this, you need to send EPFOHO UAN ENG (the last three letters are for the language.) To 7738299899. Your PF information will be received through the message.

2 If you want information in Hindi language then you have to send EPFOHO UAN HIN. This service of knowing PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance it is necessary that your UAN is linked to bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR).

3 You can check the balance on your passbook on EPFO ​​website. It is necessary to have a UN number to see the passbook.

Know balance through missed call – Make a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. It is also necessary to have your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link here.

PF balance can be checked online like this

1 Login to the EPFO ​​website. Click on e-passbook at epfindia.gov.in

2 Clicking on the e-passbook will bring a new page to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

3 Here you have to fill your username (UAN number), password and captcha.

4 After filling all the details will come to a new page and member ID will have to be selected here.

5 Here you will get your EPF balance on e-passbook.

Balance can also be checked on the Umang app

– Open your Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance and click on EPFO.

– You have to click on employee-centric services on another page.

– Click on View Passbook here. Fill in your UAN number and password (OTP) number. OTP will come to your registered mobile number. After this you can check your PF balance.

What is uan number– EPFO ​​provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can view their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account.