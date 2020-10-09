It was decided to pay the interest of FY 2019-20 in two installments to over six crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and its first installment can be transferred to the shareholders’ account till Diwali. EPFO has to pay interest on PF at the rate of 8.50 per cent. He will pay 8.15 percent interest under the first installment and 0.35 percent later. 0.35% can be paid by December.

Regarding transfer of interest of PF, member of EPF Executive Committee told Live Hindustan that the first installment of interest can be transferred around Diwali. However, this is still under discussion. Around Diwali, PF shareholders can get a gift from the government.

Let us know how to know the balance of PF through an SMS ..

Balance can be detected through SMS

1 If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then information about the balance of your PF will be received through the message. For this you need EPFOHO on 7738299899 Will have to be sent by writing. Your PF information will be received through the message.

2 If you need information in Hindi language then EPFOHO UAN must be sent by writing. This service of knowing PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance, it is necessary that your UAN is linked to bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR).

3 You can check the balance on your passbook on EPFO ​​website. To view the passbook, it is necessary to have a UN number.

Know balance through missed call

Know balance through 1 missed call – give a missed call from your registered mobile number on 011-22901406. After this, PF details will be received through the message of EPFO. Here also you must have UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link.

What is uan number– EPFO ​​provides universal account number (UAN) service through which account holders can view their PF account balance. This number is like a bank account.

