It was decided to pay the interest of FY 2019-20 in two installments to over six crore members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and its first installment can be transferred to the shareholders’ account till Diwali. EPFO has to pay interest on PF at the rate of 8.50 per cent. He will pay 8.15 percent interest under the first installment and 0.35 percent later. 0.35% can be paid by December.

Regarding transfer of interest of PF, member of EPF Executive Committee told Live Hindustan that the first installment of interest can be transferred around Diwali. However, this is still under discussion. Around Diwali, PF shareholders can get a gift from the government.

Let’s know how you can know the balance of PF while sitting at home ..

1 Login to the EPFO ​​website. Click on e-passbook at epfindia.gov.in

2 Clicking on the e-passbook will bring a new page to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

3 Here you have to fill your username (UAN number), password and captcha.

4 After filling all the details will come to a new page and member ID will have to be selected here.

5 Here you will get your EPF balance on e-passbook.

Balance can also be checked on the Umang app

– Open your Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance and click on EPFO.

– On another page you have to click on employee-centric services.

– Click on View Passbook here. Fill in your UAN number and password (OTP) number. OTP will come to your registered mobile number. After this you can check your PF balance.

– Important changes have been made in the rules with PAN-Aadhaar card, now you will have to give Aadhar Card here too