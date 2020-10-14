New Delhi Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has given a new gift keeping in mind the health of the people during the Corona period. In this phase of digitalization, now EPFO ​​account holders can digitally register their complaints in a few minutes through WhatsApp.

EPFO has launched the WhatsApp helpline service for complaints and their diagnosis to their account holders. Giving this information, the ministry has said that the EPFO ​​has launched a WhatsApp based helpline service to make their lives easier in the Corona era keeping in mind their account holders. Through this, the defender can complain about his problem by messaging. You can also get rid of it as well.

Along with this, information has been given that EPFO ​​is starting this WhatsApp helpline service in 138 regional offices of many states of the country. Through this, EPFO ​​account holders will be able to connect with EPFO ​​regional offices at individual level. If an account holder has to register a complaint related to his PF account, he can do so through WhatsApp message on the helpline number of his regional office.

According to the information, the account holders will get information about the WhatsApp helpline number of their nearest regional offices on the official website of EPFO. It can be said that this initiative of EPFO ​​is a new step towards Digital India.

Read also:

The construction of pillars for the foundation of Ram temple will start from October 15, the carved stones are being taken to the temporary workshop

Bihar Election: BJP candidate first stalls on the stairs of the subdivision office, then filed nomination