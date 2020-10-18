EPF WhatsApp Numbers – EPFO is taking new initiatives at regular intervals. After the success of UAN portal and online update of KYC, EPFO has launched a WhatsApp helpline for grievance redressal. The aim of launching this facility to extend help to EPF subscriber which is seamless and contactless.
This facility is in addition to other facilities of grievance redressal such as EPFiGMS portal, social media pages (Facebook & Twitter), and 24 × 7 call center. So, if you have any queries about EPF, you can use any of the methods to get the help.
EPF WhatsApp Facility
WhatsApp helpline facility is fully functional for all 138 EPFO regional offices. You need to simply put up the message on the respective EPFO regional office to get help on any queries related to services provided by EFPO. Suppose you have a query on how to UAN EPF KYC? You can put up this query on the WhatsApp number and get an answer from the concern regional office where EPF account is maintained.
It is one of the best ways to get a quick response about your query. It will be personalized and adhering to the one-to-one principal. EPFO subscribers can get an answer anywhere anytime using just one message on the WhatsApp. The response time at this facility is relatively fast.
This facility will reduce the query on the other platform as well as it will reduce the physical visit of EPF Subscribers on EPFO office. As per the latest information dedicated team is working on the resolution of the issue posted on the WhatsApp number of EPFO.
How EPF WhatsApp Facility Works?
Step by step method to use WhatsApp facility for getting help is given below.
# 1 First, you need to find out which EFPO Office you need to contact for getting help. To get this information, you need your establishment name where you are doing a job or you need establishment code.
# 2 If you don’t have this information, you need to login to Unified Member Portal – You will need your UAN number and password in order to login to the portal.
# 3 After login to the portal, click on View >> SERVICE HISTORY. You will be taken to new page where you can get information about service history. Click on the Detail View link given on the top. You will be taken to new page where you will get your Establishment Name.
# 4 Once you get your establishment name you need to visit Establishment Search Page. On this page, enter your establishment name and search. You will get office name.
# 5 Now visit EPF WhatApp Numbers section given below to find out WhatsApp Number.
# 6 Once you got the WhatsApp Number of your EPF Office. You need to just post your question / queries to the WhatsApp number. Once you post your query you will get a revert from EPF office. The sample screenshot response from EPFO office is given below.
EPF WhatsApp Numbers
|Name of Zonal Office
|Name of Regional Office
|WhatsApp Helpline Number
|Andhra Pradesh (Vijaywada)
|Guntur
|0863-2344123
|Kadapa
|9491138297
|Rajamundry
|9494633563
|Vishakhapatnam
|7382396602
|Bihar & Jharkhand (Patna)
|Bhagalpur
|8987299190
|Jamshedpur
|8986717019
|Muzaffarpur
|6204358536
|Patna
|7004042219
|Ranchi
|8987790956
|Bandra (Bandra)
|Mumbai (Bandra)
|022-26470030
|Mumbai (Dadar)
|9321255315
|Mumbai (Narimanpoint)
|9518588021
|Mumbai (Powai)
|022-264 76044
|Bengaluru (Bengaluru)
|Bengaluru (Central)
|6364264449
|Bengaluru (Malleswaram)
|8022230188
|Bengaluru (Electronic City)
|7204453662
|Bengaluru (Koramangala)
|9449961465
|KR Puram (Whitefield)
|080-2565 8001
080-2565 8005
080-2565 8006
|Peenya
|8023571377
|Rajarajeshwari Nagar
|8792028994
|Yelahanka
|080-28460872
080-29720896
|Chennai & Puducherry (Chennai)
|Ambattur
|6380131921
|Chennai (North)
|9345750916
|Chennai (South)
|6380366729
|Puducherry
|6380023914
|Tambaram
|6380153667
|Delhi, Uttarkhand & Jammu (Delhi)
|Dehradun
|8532889088
|Delhi (Central)
|8178457507
|Delhi (East)
|7818022890
|Delhi (North)
|9315075221
|Delhi (South)
|9717547174
|Delhi (West)
|7428595582
|Haldwani
|9411530300
|Gujarat (Ahmedabad)
|Ahmedabad
|7383146934
|Bharuch
|02642-266702
|Naroda
|9428694145
|Rajkot
|0281-2576399
0281-2576499
|Surat
|9484530500
|Vadodara
|2652606247
|Vapi
|9499703166
|Vatva
|8733063428
|Haryana (Faridabad)
|Faridabad
|8278378542
|Gurugram (East)
|9717748636
|Gurugram (West)
|9311354824
|Karnal
|9996962805
|Rohtak
|7082334526
|Kerala & Lakshadweep (Thiruvananthapuram)
|Kannur
|8590323150
|Kochi
|0484-2566509
|Kollam
|9497152553
|Kottayam
|0481-2303206
|Kozhikode
|7012997744
|Thiruvananthapuram
|8075348085
|Karnataka (Other Than Bengaluru) & Goa (Hubli)
|Chikamagalur
|9482177426
|Goa
|8830110399
|Gulbarga
|8472273862
|Hubli
|8762525754
|Mangalore
|9113938518
|Mysore
|8105645793
|Raichur
|9482390073
|Shimoga
|0818-2275103
|Tumkur
|7204055256
|Udupi
|0820-2531172
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh (Bhopal)
|Bhopal
|6264800134
|Gwalior
|9301903862
|Indore
|8305411688
|Jabalpur
|6267777416
|Raipur
|7712583890
|Sagar
|8989041007
|Ujjain
|9424441512
|Maharashtra (Other Than Mumbai) (Pune)
|Akola
|0724-2414050
|Aurangabad
|9405355287
|Kolhapur
|9309866697
|Nagpur
|9555313189
|Nasik
|0253-2360974
|Pune (Pune Cantt.)
|8767108057
|Pune (Akurdi)
|8766467490
|Solapur
|9404912406
|North-Eastern Region (Guwahati)
|Agartala
|9402180891
|Guwahati
|8822142204
|Shillong
|6033243231
|Tinsukia
|9864860921
|Odisha (Bhubaneswar)
|Berhampur
|8249068089
|Bhubaneshwar
|7656849976
|Keonjhar
|6370894727
|Rourkela
|6372908815
|Punjab & Himachal Pradesh (Chandigarh)
|Amritsar
|9530589771
|Bhatinda
|6284364807
|Chandigarh
|9463733422
|Jalandhar
|6280718364
|Ludhiana
|7719642517
|Shimla
|7807929882
|Rajasthan (Jaipur)
|Jaipur
|1412740742
|Jodhpur
|9414138664
|Kota
|7442425392
|Udaipur
|7878817107
|Telangana (Hyderabad)
|Hyderabad (Barkatpura)
|9100026170
|Hyderabad (Madhapur)
|9100026146
|Karimnagar
|9492429685
|Kukatpally
|9392369549
|Nizamabad
|8919090653
|Patancheru
|9494182174
|Siddipet
|9603262989
|Warangal
|8702447772
|Thane (Thane)
|Kandivali (West)
|7977298051
|Kandivali (East)
|9321482815
9321466977
|Thane (North)
|9321666951
|Thane (south)
|8928977985
|Vashi
|9969036136
|Tamil Nadu (Other Than Chennai) (Coimbatore)
|Coimbatore
|9994255012
|Madurai
|9489938487
|Nagercoil
|6381122366
|Salem
|9080433650
|Tirunelveli
|7010156260
|Trichy
|6380109286
|Vellore
|7397593330
|Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur)
|Agra
|8279696190
|Allahabad
|9336677186
|Bareilly
|0581-2510628
|Bellary
|6363778135
|Gorakhpur
|9044977792
|Kanpur
|0512-2215644
|Lucknow
|9044856097
|Meerut
|8923247687
|Noida
|8595668945
|Varanasi
|0542-2585339
|West Bengal, A&N Islands & Sikkim (Kolkata)
|Barrackpore
|033-25010481
|Darjeeling
|8927703218
|Durgapur
|9434085134
|Howrah
|033-26768120
|Jalpaiguri
|9531641924
|Jangipur
|9434111646
|Kolkata
|033-29521852
|Park street
|7439133837
|Port blair
|9434269504
|Siliguri
|8001196411
How to Download EPF WhatsApp Helpline Numbers?
It is very easy to download information about EPF WhatsApp Helpline Numbers.
Visit the EPF website. On the header, you will be able to see the WhatsApp icon.
On clicking the icon you will be able to download pdf file containing WhatsApp Helpline Numbers.
