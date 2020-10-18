EPF WhatsApp Numbers – EPFO ​​is taking new initiatives at regular intervals. After the success of UAN portal and online update of KYC, EPFO ​​has launched a WhatsApp helpline for grievance redressal. The aim of launching this facility to extend help to EPF subscriber which is seamless and contactless.

This facility is in addition to other facilities of grievance redressal such as EPFiGMS portal, social media pages (Facebook & Twitter), and 24 × 7 call center. So, if you have any queries about EPF, you can use any of the methods to get the help.

EPF WhatsApp Facility

WhatsApp helpline facility is fully functional for all 138 EPFO ​​regional offices. You need to simply put up the message on the respective EPFO ​​regional office to get help on any queries related to services provided by EFPO. Suppose you have a query on how to UAN EPF KYC? You can put up this query on the WhatsApp number and get an answer from the concern regional office where EPF account is maintained.

Do not miss below posts –

It is one of the best ways to get a quick response about your query. It will be personalized and adhering to the one-to-one principal. EPFO subscribers can get an answer anywhere anytime using just one message on the WhatsApp. The response time at this facility is relatively fast.

This facility will reduce the query on the other platform as well as it will reduce the physical visit of EPF Subscribers on EPFO ​​office. As per the latest information dedicated team is working on the resolution of the issue posted on the WhatsApp number of EPFO.

Also Read – How to update KYC EPF UAN Online?

How EPF WhatsApp Facility Works?

Step by step method to use WhatsApp facility for getting help is given below.

# 1 First, you need to find out which EFPO Office you need to contact for getting help. To get this information, you need your establishment name where you are doing a job or you need establishment code.

# 2 If you don’t have this information, you need to login to Unified Member Portal – You will need your UAN number and password in order to login to the portal.

# 3 After login to the portal, click on View >> SERVICE HISTORY. You will be taken to new page where you can get information about service history. Click on the Detail View link given on the top. You will be taken to new page where you will get your Establishment Name.

# 4 Once you get your establishment name you need to visit Establishment Search Page. On this page, enter your establishment name and search. You will get office name.

# 5 Now visit EPF WhatApp Numbers section given below to find out WhatsApp Number.

# 6 Once you got the WhatsApp Number of your EPF Office. You need to just post your question / queries to the WhatsApp number. Once you post your query you will get a revert from EPF office. The sample screenshot response from EPFO ​​office is given below.

EPF WhatsApp Numbers

Name of Zonal Office Name of Regional Office WhatsApp Helpline Number Andhra Pradesh (Vijaywada) Guntur 0863-2344123 Kadapa 9491138297 Rajamundry 9494633563 Vishakhapatnam 7382396602 Bihar & Jharkhand (Patna) Bhagalpur 8987299190 Jamshedpur 8986717019 Muzaffarpur 6204358536 Patna 7004042219 Ranchi 8987790956 Bandra (Bandra) Mumbai (Bandra) 022-26470030 Mumbai (Dadar) 9321255315 Mumbai (Narimanpoint) 9518588021 Mumbai (Powai) 022-264 76044 Bengaluru (Bengaluru) Bengaluru (Central) 6364264449 Bengaluru (Malleswaram) 8022230188 Bengaluru (Electronic City) 7204453662 Bengaluru (Koramangala) 9449961465 KR Puram (Whitefield) 080-2565 8001

080-2565 8005

080-2565 8006 Peenya 8023571377 Rajarajeshwari Nagar 8792028994 Yelahanka 080-28460872

080-29720896 Chennai & Puducherry (Chennai) Ambattur 6380131921 Chennai (North) 9345750916 Chennai (South) 6380366729 Puducherry 6380023914 Tambaram 6380153667 Delhi, Uttarkhand & Jammu (Delhi) Dehradun 8532889088 Delhi (Central) 8178457507 Delhi (East) 7818022890 Delhi (North) 9315075221 Delhi (South) 9717547174 Delhi (West) 7428595582 Haldwani 9411530300 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) Ahmedabad 7383146934 Bharuch 02642-266702 Naroda 9428694145 Rajkot 0281-2576399

0281-2576499 Surat 9484530500 Vadodara 2652606247 Vapi 9499703166 Vatva 8733063428 Haryana (Faridabad) Faridabad 8278378542 Gurugram (East) 9717748636 Gurugram (West) 9311354824 Karnal 9996962805 Rohtak 7082334526 Kerala & Lakshadweep (Thiruvananthapuram) Kannur 8590323150 Kochi 0484-2566509 Kollam 9497152553 Kottayam 0481-2303206 Kozhikode 7012997744 Thiruvananthapuram 8075348085 Karnataka (Other Than Bengaluru) & Goa (Hubli) Chikamagalur 9482177426 Goa 8830110399 Gulbarga 8472273862 Hubli 8762525754 Mangalore 9113938518 Mysore 8105645793 Raichur 9482390073 Shimoga 0818-2275103 Tumkur 7204055256 Udupi 0820-2531172 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh (Bhopal) Bhopal 6264800134 Gwalior 9301903862 Indore 8305411688 Jabalpur 6267777416 Raipur 7712583890 Sagar 8989041007 Ujjain 9424441512 Maharashtra (Other Than Mumbai) (Pune) Akola 0724-2414050 Aurangabad 9405355287 Kolhapur 9309866697 Nagpur 9555313189 Nasik 0253-2360974 Pune (Pune Cantt.) 8767108057 Pune (Akurdi) 8766467490 Solapur 9404912406 North-Eastern Region (Guwahati) Agartala 9402180891 Guwahati 8822142204 Shillong 6033243231 Tinsukia 9864860921 Odisha (Bhubaneswar) Berhampur 8249068089 Bhubaneshwar 7656849976 Keonjhar 6370894727 Rourkela 6372908815 Punjab & Himachal Pradesh (Chandigarh) Amritsar 9530589771 Bhatinda 6284364807 Chandigarh 9463733422 Jalandhar 6280718364 Ludhiana 7719642517 Shimla 7807929882 Rajasthan (Jaipur) Jaipur 1412740742 Jodhpur 9414138664 Kota 7442425392 Udaipur 7878817107 Telangana (Hyderabad) Hyderabad (Barkatpura) 9100026170 Hyderabad (Madhapur) 9100026146 Karimnagar 9492429685 Kukatpally 9392369549 Nizamabad 8919090653 Patancheru 9494182174 Siddipet 9603262989 Warangal 8702447772 Thane (Thane) Kandivali (West) 7977298051 Kandivali (East) 9321482815

9321466977 Thane (North) 9321666951 Thane (south) 8928977985 Vashi 9969036136 Tamil Nadu (Other Than Chennai) (Coimbatore) Coimbatore 9994255012 Madurai 9489938487 Nagercoil 6381122366 Salem 9080433650 Tirunelveli 7010156260 Trichy 6380109286 Vellore 7397593330 Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur) Agra 8279696190 Allahabad 9336677186 Bareilly 0581-2510628 Bellary 6363778135 Gorakhpur 9044977792 Kanpur 0512-2215644 Lucknow 9044856097 Meerut 8923247687 Noida 8595668945 Varanasi 0542-2585339 West Bengal, A&N Islands & Sikkim (Kolkata) Barrackpore 033-25010481 Darjeeling 8927703218 Durgapur 9434085134 Howrah 033-26768120 Jalpaiguri 9531641924 Jangipur 9434111646 Kolkata 033-29521852 Park street 7439133837 Port blair 9434269504 Siliguri 8001196411

How to Download EPF WhatsApp Helpline Numbers?

It is very easy to download information about EPF WhatsApp Helpline Numbers.

Visit the EPF website. On the header, you will be able to see the WhatsApp icon.

On clicking the icon you will be able to download pdf file containing WhatsApp Helpline Numbers.

Subscribe to Blog