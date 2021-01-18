The number of Covid-19 cases have increased in Santa Cruz and its Governor Rubén Costas has proposed declaring the Santa Cruz department an epidemiological disaster. The region does not have enough health personnel and therapy units to cope with the number of coronavirus positives.

“We are in an emergency, but this has a peremptory term that has been met. I proposed, if legally possible, to declare not only an emergency, but an epidemiological disaster, which is what is happening“said the governor.

Rubén Costas met this Monday with the representatives of the 55 municipalities to request the Government to return their 300 million that have a balance in the boxes of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) to face the waves of coronavirus infections. “We will do the impossible in this emergency to seek resources,” said the governor. .

Measurements

He 34% of the country’s cases come from the department of Santa Cruz with more than 73,000 positives. The city has reapplied the dynamic quarantine due to the second wave of infections that hit Bolívia. The movement of vehicles and people has also been restricted between 22:00 to 04:00 hours.