El Paso Community College (EPCC) provided backpacks filled with school supplies for 1,200 K-12 students in the region in collaboration with the El Paso Community Foundation.

This effort ensures that students are prepared with the supplies they need to start the school year, the school said. Children earned play money to “buy” their supplies by visiting informational booths and participating in campus tours.

“We are so excited to once again partner with the El Paso Community Foundation to be able to give back to the community. I can’t thank Shanan Valles and Patricia Islas enough for their past work on this wonderful event. By planting a seed in their minds early on, we can motivate students to build that path to college and help them build a brighter future,” said Yasmin Flores, EPCC School Store Coordinator.

The Community notes that it is committed to increasing the number of students attending college in the region by partnering with the El Paso Community Foundation, school districts and other partners on several initiatives.

For the past nine years, EPCC School Stores have provided schools with school supplies, as well as campus tours and information to students about the university. This program has expanded significantly thanks to the generosity of a grant from the El Paso Community Foundation. As a result, more schools and volunteers participate each year and more children benefit from the program.