new Delhi: The Supreme Court-empowered Pollution Control Authority said on Thursday that stringent steps will be taken in Delhi and its adjoining areas from October 15 under the Graded Response Action Plan to tackle air pollution.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has directed the Governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take necessary and emergency services in the border of the National Capital, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram for any purpose other than diesel. Restrict the use of generators.

The chief of the authority, Bhurelal, has said in a letter to the states, “Large manufacturing projects like highways and metros will give an affidavit to the State Pollution Control Board / Pollution Control Committees to ensure strict adherence to the norms set for dust management.

The authority said that prohibiting economic activities such as manufacturing operations or the operation of trucks as an emergency step of pollution control would worsen the already worsening economy due to the Corona virus epidemic.

The Authority has said in a letter, ‘After the lockdown, the condition of the economy is not as good, in such a situation, we should all try not to take emergency steps to control air pollution. In such a situation, our joint efforts should be to ensure that the situation does not get worse.