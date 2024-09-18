The Step.- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), provided critical care and shelter to two baby spider monkeys that were rescued from a recent smuggling attempt. The monkeys, both 4 to 8 weeks old, were seized at a U.S. port of entry and transferred to the zoo about a week ago.

Trafficked animals, like endangered spider monkeys, are often subjected to extreme physical and psychological stress. Found in poor health, they are often malnourished, confined in small spaces, and deprived of proper care. Thanks to the quick actions of CBP and USFWS, these vulnerable animals were cared for by the El Paso Zoo’s team of experts, receiving much-needed nutrition, medical care, and comfort.

Veterinarians and animal care staff at the zoo provided specialized care, including age-appropriate food, infant formula and a safe, warm enclosure. The monkeys were handed over to the Mexican government’s Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“Getting these animals out of the illegal trade is vital,” said Joe Montisano, director of the El Paso Zoo. “In doing so, we disrupt the financial incentives that drive wildlife trafficking. This rescue also highlights the dangers of keeping monkeys as pets: While they may seem manageable as babies, they often become dangerous and difficult to care for as they mature.”

Spider monkeys, like other primates, require complex social environments and specialized care that most people cannot provide. Trafficked monkeys not only pose risks to themselves and their owners, but also have the potential to transmit diseases. To raise awareness, the zoo encourages the public to learn more at www.notapet.net and www.aza.org/wildlife-trafficking-alliance.

The El Paso Zoo is dedicated to conservation efforts through its network of partners, including local communities, government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. These collaborations are essential to creating a world where both wildlife and people can thrive.

In addition to the rescued spider monkeys, the zoo is home to three Geoffroy’s spider monkeys, two females and one male, which can be seen year-round in the Americas section. Spider monkeys are native to Central and South America, and all species are currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

About spider monkeys

Spider monkeys are highly social creatures that live in large, fluid groups of up to 100 individuals. They are diurnal, meaning they are most active during the day, devoting the early morning hours to foraging. Females typically give birth to one infant at a time, carrying the infant on their abdomen for about four months before passing it onto their back. The infant’s prehensile tail helps it hold on to its mother for added support. In the wild, spider monkeys can live up to 25 years, while in zoos they can live up to 40 years with proper care.