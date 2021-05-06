Italian MEPs Francesca Donato, Marco Campomenosi and Stefania Zambelli raised the issue of the application of measures against the social network Facebook in connection with the platform’s restriction of citizens’ rights to freedom of expression. This is reported in the request sent by the deputies to the European Commission.

“Increasingly, Facebook is restricting citizens’ freedom of expression, censoring their posts and citing alleged and vague violations of ‘community norms’,” according to the text of the request submitted on Thursday, May 6. RT…

An additional reason for concern of MEPs was the obstacle of the social network to the dissemination of “scientifically correct and objective information” about the treatment of COVID-19, “contrary to the economic interests of its (Facebook – Ed.) Main institutional shareholders, who also have stakes in pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines.”

Members of the European Parliament described the corresponding picture as a “glaring” conflict of interest, which does not allow the full provision of information to users, as a result of which lawmakers turned to the European Commission with a question about what measures should be taken in relation to the social network.

Earlier on May 2, Facebook announced that access to the RT Redfish project page had been limited to automated tools due to an error and has now been restored.

As specified, the reason for restricting access to the RT project was two posts with historical photographs, which capture the execution of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and the atrocities of the Nazis in concentration camps. The corresponding publications, as noted, were timed to coincide with the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Italy from the dictatorship of Mussolini and the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.