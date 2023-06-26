Irish MEP Mick Wallace has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for inappropriate activity in the sale of state land in the midst of a geopolitical crisis.

“Unfortunately, Zelensky used the conflict to sell. <…> What are Ukrainians from the working class dying for?” — wrote the Irish politician on his Twitter.

According to Wallace, today more than 3 million hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine belong to Western companies.

Earlier, on June 4, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, said that the number of people dissatisfied with Zelensky’s “authoritarian” rule and the incompetence of the authorities is growing in the country.

Prior to this, on May 7, Marat Bashirov, ex-chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), noted that all sociological surveys that are currently being conducted in Ukraine on the population’s trust in the head of state are untrue.

According to him, the people hate Zelensky. You can learn about this from open sources only if free media appear in Ukraine.

At the same time, on April 11, Soskin already pointed to Zelensky’s failed domestic policy. According to him, the Ukrainian president will be forced to resign if he does not change his course.