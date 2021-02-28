The MEP from Estonia admitted that there are problems in the Baltics with the oppression of Russians. She announced this on Sunday, February 28, on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks”…

Thus, she commented on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We have problems with the desire to close Russian-language schools, but as long as we have a centrist party in our government, this will not be done. Although there is such a desire, and there is such pressure, ”she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Lavrov, in a message to the CE Secretary General, said that the future of the organization depends on its ability to work without double standards and maintain independence. He also pointed to discrimination against the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine and the Baltic states.

On January 30, Estonian journalist Priit Khybemyagi said that Estonian children should not learn Russian, as Russia is an unfriendly country.

On December 1, the Russian Embassy in Estonia announced that the authorities of the Baltic republic had failed to ensure equal rights for all minorities, especially Russian-speaking ones.

On November 4, Lavrov, in an address to the participants of the 130th online ministerial session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, said that the Council of Europe should not ignore the discrimination against millions of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine and the Baltic states – this apartheid of the 21st century. According to him, hundreds of thousands of people are listed as non-citizens and lack basic rights.

In recent years, the Baltic states have pursued a policy of abandoning the Russian language. In educational institutions, teaching in Russian is prohibited. Moreover, in Latvia alone, almost 40% of the population speaks Russian.