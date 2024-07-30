The European Parliament called the assassination attempts on Trump and Fico an attack on democracy

German Member of the European Parliament (EP) Christine Anderson commented on the assassination attempts on former US President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Slovakia, calling these incidents attacks on democracy. This is stated in Anderson’s address to the European Commission (EC), the text of which was examined by Lenta.ru.

“Recently, high-profile political figures have been targeted by gun attacks, such as the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump and, earlier, the attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. These heinous acts are attacks not only on individuals, but also on the fundamental values ​​of democracy. Taking joint action to maintain the security and integrity of democratic processes is of the utmost importance,” Anderson said in her statement.

In this regard, the parliamentarian is asking the European Commission about its plans to influence the current situation.

“What measures is the Commission taking to protect political figures and prevent such attacks? Are there any plans to enhance cooperation and exchange of information between EU Member States on threats and threats to the security of politicians? What is the Commission’s assessment of the current situation regarding political violence and what strategies are in place to protect democratic processes and institutions from such threats?” he asked.

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot in the ear. The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.

On May 15, Prime Minister Fico was wounded in a shooting at the site of a visiting government meeting in the city of Handlova. The assailant shot him several times, after which the politician was hospitalized.