When our body recognizes the presence of parasites or allergens, a type 2 immune response is activated which leads to an inflammatory process. In some cases, however, the system can be activated even in the absence of a real 'threat', damaging the organism itself. Thus type 2 inflammation also becomes the origin of various atopic, allergic and inflammatory pathologies such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, nasal polyposis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), among the best known, but also as the prurigo nodularis and eosinophilic esophagitis, less well-known pathologies, but which have a notable impact on patients' quality of life. The discovery of a common denominator has brought a significant revolution in the clinical field, starting a paradigm shift in the treatment of pathologies associated with type 2 inflammation, at the center of the media tutorial 'One cause, different pathologies: inflammation type 2. Transforming the practice of medicine and making a change also in the lives of patients with eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis' which was held today in Milan, organized by Sanofi, with the participation of expert clinicians and patient associations.

“Type 2 inflammation is the basis of chronic pathologies that can arise from early childhood, but also manifest themselves at all ages, leaving a strong mark on patients' lives and influencing their quality of life – explains Stefano Del Giacco, full professor of Internal Medicine, director of the School of Specialization in Allergology and Clinical Immunology, University of Cagliari and Director of Allergology and Clinical Immunology, AOU of Cagliari – Thanks to research and knowledge of the common factor behind these pathologies it is now possible to act on the mechanisms underlying basis of the inflammation, obtaining long-term control, rather than acting on the target organ or on the symptom of the disease with generic therapies, such as cortisone or immunosuppressants, which can offer short-term relief but whose continuous and prolonged use is highly discouraged. ”

Prurigo nodularis – we read in a note – is a chronic, extremely itchy condition that typically presents with the appearance of multiple nodules, papules and plaques, the spread and intensity of which is significantly more serious than other skin conditions. , such as atopic dermatitis or urticaria. Nodularis represents the most common subtype of chronic prurigo and can persist for long periods, with an average duration of the disease of approximately 6 years.

“There is much more behind the itching in prurigo nodularis – states Laura Bonzano, surgeon, specialist in Allergology and clinical immunology, Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova, ASL Reggio Emilia – Although it is the predominant symptom and cause of the formation of skin lesions, patients also face painful sensations which can also lead to mental disorders. These symptoms significantly impact daily life. According to a European study of 552 patients, 83% gave up a sporting or recreational activity and 92% refused an invitation to dinner or a party. The difficulty in diagnosis – continues Bonzano – is sometimes another problem, with more than a third of patients initially receiving an incorrect diagnosis and experiencing decidedly long average times (over 2 years) to arrive at the correct identification of the pathology. This diagnostic wandering is not only a clinical and therapeutic challenge, but also an emotional journey associated with a sense of hopelessness and abandonment, which disrupts patients' lives and further impacts the disease burden.”

Eosinophilic esophagitis primarily affects the esophagus, causing fibrosis and shrinkage of the organ. The characteristic symptoms, which include difficulty swallowing, reduced appetite, vomiting and abdominal pain, mean that it is often confused with other gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux. However, its chronic autoimmune nature requires targeted treatment that goes beyond simple symptom management.

“Today it is estimated that eosinophilic esophagitis affects around 50 thousand adults and adolescents in Europe – explains Antonio Di Sabatino, full professor of Internal Medicine, director of Uoc Internal Medicine 1, Fondazione Irccs Policlinico San Matteo and director of the School of Specialization in Internal Medicine, University of Pavia – Statistics, however, record a significant increase in the number of cases, due to better and greater information and progress in early diagnosis. In the absence of targeted or effective therapies in the long term, patients suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis often adopt compensatory mechanisms so much so that patients convince themselves that they can live with eosinophilic esophagitis and sometimes minimize its impact, delaying consultation with a specialist “.

As Roberta Giodice, founding member and president of Eseo Italia, Association of families against eosinophilic esophagitis and eosinophilic gastrointestinal pathologies, observes: “The relationship of Italians with food is profound and rich in cultural meanings and values ​​that go far beyond simple diet. However, pathologies such as eosinophilic esophagitis transform the pleasure of food into anxiety and fear” due to possible “choking attacks during meals which cause fear, pain and discomfort”. The delay in diagnosis and compensatory behaviors have “psychophysical impacts , social isolation and the risk of arriving at the diagnosis in a seriously compromised condition. Raising awareness among paediatricians and doctors first and foremost, but also among all specialists who, even indirectly, could intercept it regarding the sentinel questions useful for suspecting or averting, is essential. There are also many inconveniences, costs and inequalities at a regional level. As an association we collaborate with the relevant scientific societies to guarantee the enforceability of rights and the uniformity of the assignment”.

Therapeutic innovation in the field of type 2 inflammation took a significant step forward with the introduction of dupilumab, jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron. The fully human monoclonal antibody works by inhibiting inflammatory signaling pathways mediated by two cytokines, interleukin-4 (Il-4) and interleukin-13 (Il-13). It is not an immunosuppressant, does not require continuous monitoring and has demonstrated significant long-term clinical benefit on numerous type 2 inflammatory diseases, both at the level of symptoms and key biomarkers of these diseases. The pathologies for which the drug is currently indicated in Italy are: atopic dermatitis (adults, adolescents and children); severe asthma in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age; Chronic rhinosinusitis with severe nasal polyposis in adults. Indications are arriving for eosinophilic esophagitis (adults and adolescents from 12 years and above), prurigo nodularis, atopic dermatitis in children from 6 months to 5 years of age and asthma in children from 6 years of age. 'age.