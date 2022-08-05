Mr. Birnbaum, it’s hot in Germany. We meet in Essen at 32 degrees. In the heat of summer, do Germans pay too little attention to how they can save energy in winter?

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

As a society, we are already in a much better position today than we were in March. But of course, in this crisis, energy prices are at a historically unique level. Many people will need to save in their own interest. However, one must realistically say that private customers can only save a limited amount of natural gas in summer because there is currently no heating.

But the citizens could of course already make preparations for the fall.

And they do, and interest in energy-saving tips is increasing. In addition, we have, for example, a record number of inquiries from private individuals for the connection of solar systems with batteries, also in combination with wall boxes for electric cars. Given the current energy prices, these will pay for themselves much more quickly than they did a year ago.

Economists advise that the state should also pay citizens a premium if they reduce their consumption. What do you make of it?

I’m always for thinking creatively. But the price of natural gas has already tripled on average for end customers in Germany. That should offer enough incentive to save even without a bonus.



Leo Birnbaum, 55, has been CEO of the Essen-based energy group Eon since April 2021.

Image: Marcus Simaitis



Is not only natural gas, but also electricity scarce in Germany in winter?

This week we saw wholesale electricity prices of 400 euros per megawatt hour. Such extreme prices are a clear scarcity signal. So we currently also have challenges in the electricity market. And there is no relief in sight in the short term. The availability of French nuclear power in particular is low in the European electricity market, and this is unlikely to change any time soon.

Are the problems of the French nuclear power plants the main reason for the high electricity prices?

Unfortunately, many factors come together. The low water level in lakes and rivers, for example, reduces electricity generation from hydroelectric power plants. Natural gas for power generation is scarce and expensive. Coal capacities on the world market are currently limited. In all likelihood we will have to live with this for a long time. At the moment, I don’t expect energy prices to fall again quickly. Unfortunately, we are facing challenging years in Germany that we as a society can only overcome together.







Are there any power outages this winter because many people have purchased high-consumption electric fan heaters?

I don’t think the fan heaters will be a real problem. They are very inefficient and consume a lot of electricity, which is currently very expensive. People will quickly discover this, and this will contribute to limited use of these devices.

Don’t you advise your customers to use fan heaters instead of gas heating to save money?

No, I don’t recommend a fan heater to save money. It may be insurance in the event of a gas heater failure, but whether it saves money is another question entirely. If you want to save money, insulate your house. Make sure your heating is properly adjusted by a professional. And change your heating and ventilation habits. Feel free to heat your living room and kitchen, but reduce heating in the bedroom or wherever possible.





