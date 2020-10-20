Eoin Morgan and Jason Holder have expressed concern over the players’ prolonged life in a biologically safe environment (bio bubble), warning that this could lead to ‘extreme fatigue’.

Morgan and Holder have also been part of the biologically safe environment of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the past few months. ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying, “We were able to fully organize our international events in the summer. This is an incredible achievement for the teams and the ECB showed outstanding commitment. We are very lucky to get a chance to play again.

England’s limited-overs captain Morgan, however, said the players do not expect to spend a long time in a biologically safe environment. Morgan said, ‘But it is not practical to maintain this bio bubble for 12 months or 10 months out of 12 when we travel. You are exhausting the player both mentally and physically and it can be very tired which nobody wants to see. ‘

Holder, who led the West Indies in England, also agreed with Morgan. Holder said, ‘It’s very challenging. I am lucky to still be working. There are many people in the world who are unable to work due to the Kovid epidemic. We are still getting a chance to entertain people and do what we love. ‘

“Given the mental condition of the players, some thought needs to be done to reduce the busyness,” he said. Morgan also said that this could lead to more players withdrawing in the future.